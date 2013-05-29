FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off 2-month high, tighter stocks support
#Asia
May 29, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off 2-month high, tighter stocks support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Anticipation of tight supplies pushes prices to 2-mth
highs -trader
    * Palm oil to rise into 2,446-2,457 ringgit range
-technicals
    * Prices rangebound between 2,396 and 2,416 ringgit

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended off two-month highs on Wednesday and notched five straight
sessions of gains, as investors expect tight supplies to whittle
down stocks in the world's No.2 producer of the tropical oil.
    Palm oil inventories in Malaysia now stand at 1.93 million
tonnes, having dipped below the key psychological level of 2
million tonnes at the end of April. Despite softer exports,
investors expect May's output to be near-stagnant and help
further trim stocks.
    Market players are also pinning hopes on a pickup in demand
ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which falls in
July, as buyers restock. 
    "Tight nearby supplies and short-covering are playing into
palm oil prices," said a trader with a domestic commodities
brokerage.
    However, palm oil futures could head into a correction
before rising again next month, the trader cautioned.
    "The faltering basis reinforces notions that futures are
over-priced vis-à-vis palm oil fundamentals. We anticipate a
mild correction before another rally towards 2,400 to 2,500
ringgit by end-June 2013."
    The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange hit 2,420 ringgit ($791) per tonne in early
trade, its highest since March 28. It later gave up some gains
to settle at 2,399 ringgit for a rise of 0.5 percent.
    Total traded volumes stood at 35,262 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the average of 25,000 lots, as traders hedged
positions.
    Technicals showed palm oil was expected to rise into a range
of 2,446 to 2,457 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by an inverted
head-and-shoulders and a Fibonacci projection analysis, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell between 2
percent and 5 percent in the first 25 days of May from a month
ago, weighed down by weaker Chinese demand. But the decline was
less than in the first 20 days, cargo surveyor data showed.
  
    Total exports for May will be released on Friday. 
    In other markets, Brent crude futures steadied on Wednesday
near a one-week high above $104 per barrel, as upbeat U.S.
housing and consumer confidence data sparked expectations of
improved demand from the world's top consumer. 
    In vegetable oil markets, Chicago soyoil for July delivery
 dropped 0.1 percent in late Asian trade after making
gains earlier on rainy conditions slowing soybean planting in
the the U.S. 
    The most-active September soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodities Exchange ended up 0.5 percent.
  
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2359   -13.00    2359    2398     308
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2400    +7.00    2397    2420    4164
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2399   +11.00    2396    2420   19442
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6200   +40.00    6162    6254  536738
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7540   +40.00    7508    7620  954998
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.50    -0.04   49.34   49.89    5276
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   94.60    -0.41   94.14   95.11   23459
                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.059 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Niluksi Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
