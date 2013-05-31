FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on output, weak exports curb gains
May 31, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

RPT-VEGOILS-Palm ends higher on output, weak exports curb gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(repeats to more suscribers)
    * Malaysia's May palm oil exports down more than 3 pct -
surveyors
    * Investors turn to production figures for clues - trader
    * Palm oil to recover drop from 2,420 ringgit - technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Friday as traders bet on slowing production, notching a
fourth straight weekly gain, although lacklustre exports
weighed.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell more than 3
percent in May compared to a month ago, cargo surveyor data
showed, as shipments to Europe and China slowed. Demand from
India, however, rose as buyers stocked up ahead of a Muslim holy
festival.
    Investors, who had been expecting a demand surge ahead of
the Ramadan month when communal fasting normally drives up
consumption, will look to output data due on June 10 for more
trading clues. 
    "Exports in Malaysia are slow but Indonesia is pushing out
more cargoes to meet Ramadan demand," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage.
    "Production is not looking good this month and the month
after. The market will probably go higher then."
    The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange settled up 1.1 percent at 2,399 ringgit
($780) per tonne.
    Total traded volumes stood at 23,023 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the average 25,000 lots. 
    Technicals showed palm oil seems to have stabilised above a
support at 2,362 ringgit per tonne and is expected to recover
its drop from Wednesday's high of 2,420 ringgit, Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Palm oil is on track to notch its first monthly gain since
January, with a near 4 percent rise that was underpinned by
investor hopes of a cut in stocks due to near-stagnant
production levels and increased buying.
    End-stocks in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer,
currently stand at 1.93 million tonnes. 
    In other markets, oil slipped towards $102 a barrel on
Friday as a surprise jump in U.S. crude stockpiles fuelled
worries about demand from the top consumer, but a softer dollar
amid hopes the Federal Reserve would maintain its stimulus
checked losses. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 rose 0.1 percent in late Asian trade, drawing support
from concerns that a slowing pace of soybean plantings in the
U.S. will curb yields. The most-active September soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange ended up 0.1
percent.
  
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2360   +34.00    2334    2360      43
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2392   +23.00    2370    2393    2396
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2399   +27.00    2373    2399   12318
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6140   -10.00    6130    6182  323952
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7480    +8.00    7468    7530  474020
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.66    +0.08   48.51   48.70    4152
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   92.80    -0.81   92.68   93.85   16284
                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1 = 3.0735 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Niluksi Koswanage)

