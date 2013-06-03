FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm almost flat, weak China data offsets stocks hopes
June 3, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm almost flat, weak China data offsets stocks hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China's PMI data down to 49.2 in May
    * Palm oil targets 2,446 ringgit - technicals
    * Total trading volume at 22,322 lots vs usual 35,000 lots

 (Updates throughout)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended almost flat on Monday, as expectations of stagnant
production to ease stocks further were offset by weak data from
major consumer China.
    The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China
fell to 49.2 in May, shrinking for the first time in seven
months and reflecting softer domestic and external demand in the
world's second-largest buyer of the edible oil. 
    But investors remain optimistic that Malaysia's palm oil
stocks will inch lower on weak production and a demand recovery
ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that starts in
July, when communal feasting typically drives up consumption.
    "External markets are not doing so well, the sentiment on
global economy remains weak," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. 
    "But on the palm side we still see some supportive factors.
There may be a supply squeeze as output typically picks up in
April or May but we are not seeing that this year." 
    At market close, the benchmark August contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was almost flat at 2,396
($773) ringgit per tonne, after trading in a range of 2,388
ringgit to 2,411 ringgit. 
    Total traded volumes were thin, at 22,322 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared with the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil is expected to break a resistance
at 2,419 ringgit per tonne and rise further towards 2,446
ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.  
 
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell over 3 percent
in May compared to a month ago, cargo surveyor data showed, as
shipments to Europe and China slowed. Demand from India and
Pakistan, however, rose as buyers stocked up ahead of Ramadan.
  
    In other markets, Brent crude oil on Monday dipped below
$100 a barrel for the first time in a month on demand worries
after Chinese factory data pointed to slowing momentum in the
world's second-biggest oil consumer. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 gained 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange edged up 0.3 percent.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2360    +0.00    2352    2360      14
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2391    +0.00    2383    2403    4480
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2396    -1.00    2388    2411   11226
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6192   +40.00    6158    6208  316442
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7522   +22.00    7498    7560  493640
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.56    +0.18   48.25   48.67    5328
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   92.04    +0.07   91.26   92.09   25610
                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.098 ringgit)

 (Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)

