FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil eases, tracks weak soybean oil
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 4, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases, tracks weak soybean oil

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices track weaker U.S., Dalian soybean oil
    * Palm oil to slide further to 2,365 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Tuesday, tracking weaker soybean oil markets, although
losses were contained by expectations that inventories would
drop further in the world's second largest palm producer.
    Soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions as
traders banked profits, pulling down prices for both soybean oil
and competing palm oil. 
    Stagnant production growth and demand recovery hopes that
have rallied the palm oil market since early May could still
provide support, although analysts were cautious against being
too bullish on near-term prices.
    "We remain cautiously bearish on crude palm oil," said
Singapore-based Phillip Futures in a note to clients.     
    "Unless the 2,500 ringgit level is broken on the upside, we
believed that this current rally is a relief rally and crude
palm oil prices will fall back towards 2,200 in time to come." 
    At market close, the benchmark August contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.9 percent at
2,375 ($768) ringgit per tonne, after trading between 2,370
ringgit and 2,388 ringgit. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 28,120 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil may slide further to 2,365
ringgit per tonne, as a correction from the May 29 high of 2,420
ringgit has expanded, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 
    Traders are pinning hopes on a demand recovery and weak
production to ease Malaysian palm oil stocks in May. The stocks
fell to a 10-month low of 1.93 million tonnes in April. 
    Exports fell over 3 percent in May compared to a month ago,
as shipments to Europe and China slowed and offset stronger
demand from India and Pakistan ahead of the Muslim festival of
Ramadan.  
    The holy month, which starts in July this year, typically
sees higher edible oil consumption as Muslims gather for
communal meals to break fast together.
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July fell
0.6 percent in late Asian trade, while the most-active September
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
lost 1.5 percent.
    In other markets, Brent crude futures slipped below $102 a
barrel on Tuesday as weak U.S. manufacturing data from the day
before stoked worries about demand growth in the world's biggest
oil consumer.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2345   -15.00    2334    2345      24
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2367   -23.00    2361    2381    5005
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2375   -21.00    2370    2388   14056
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6102   -84.00    6090    6202  420472
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7414  -116.00    7380    7540 1004222
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.39    -0.27   48.29   48.61    4792
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   92.99    -0.46   92.81   93.39   15702
                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.093 ringgit)

 (Editing by Tom Hogue and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.