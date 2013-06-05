FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on bullish stocks view
#Asia
June 5, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on bullish stocks view

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia May palm oil stocks seen near 1-year low - Reuters survey
    * Palm oil to rise towards 2,420 ringgit - technicals
    * Total volumes thin at 19,990 lots, vs usual 35,000 lots

 (Updates with closing price, adds quote)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on
Wednesday, pulling away from an earlier near two-week low, as investors turned
more optimistic on stocks data due early next week.
    Palm oil stocks in May could have eased to a near one-year low at 1.78
million tonnes, a Reuters survey of five plantation companies showed on
Wednesday. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board, the official regulator, will release
official stocks data on Monday.    
    "We expect lower stocks for the month, that's definitely supportive. But we
will see how long this rally will last before the official data comes out," said
a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange gained 1.1 percent to close at 2,401 ($779) ringgit per tonne. Prices
fell to 2,364 ringgit in the morning session, a level last seen on May 23. 
    Total traded volumes were low at 19,990 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared
with the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil has found support at 2,365 ringgit per tonne, and
may rise towards its May 29 high of 2,420 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao. 
    Traders are also looking out for Malaysia's palm exports data for the June
1-10 period due on Monday. Shipments could inch higher during the period as
restocking demand picks up from India and Pakistan ahead of Ramadan in July.
  
    During the holy festival, Muslims gather for communal feast to break their
fast, which typically drives up edible oil consumption. 
    In other markets, Brent crude rose towards $104 a barrel on Wednesday after
South Korea's sweetened incentives for non-Middle East crude oil imports
heightened demand prospects, and fuel stockpiles in the United States declined
sharply. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July was almost flat in
late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange edged 0.3 percent lower.        
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2363   +23.00    2334    2363      25
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2391   +25.00    2358    2397    1487
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2401   +26.00    2364    2406   12061
  CHINA PALMOLEIN SEP3    6090   -32.00    6064    6124  335878
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7408   -20.00    7386    7452  647776
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.59    +0.00   48.37   48.64    4196
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   93.69    +0.38   93.41   93.98   15660
                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palmolein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.08 ringgit)

 (Editing by Anand Basu and Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
