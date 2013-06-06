FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-month high on stock drawdown hopes
#Asia
June 6, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-month high on stock drawdown hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors eye May end-stocks, June 1-10 export data
    * Malaysia May palm oil stocks likely eased to 1.78 mln T
-Reuters poll

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to the highest in more than two months on Thursday, buoyed
by optimism that stocks of the tropical oil in the world's
second largest producer could have dropped in May.
    A Reuters survey on Wednesday showed that end-stocks in
Malaysia may have eased to 1.78 million tonnes last month, their
lowest in almost a year, as exports and domestic consumption
offset near-stagnant production. 
    Investors are now awaiting official stocks and output data
scheduled to be released by industry regulator the Malaysian
Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Monday for more trading cues. Export
data for the first ten days of June will also be announced on
the same day.  
    "Today the market is supportive because of the follow
through from Wednesday's gains -- now there's expectations that
stocks would fall below 1.8 million tonnes," said a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage.
    "Traders are waiting for next week's MPOB report and export
data. Exports in June 1-10 should be around 400,000 tonnes,
slightly better than May 1-10, as we move into the festive
month," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added, referring to the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in July this year.
    At market close, the benchmark August contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.3 percent to
2,434 ($790) ringgit per tonne, slightly below its intraday high
at 2,436 ringgit, its loftiest since March 27.
    Total traded volumes stood at 28,268 lots of 25 tonnes each,
thinner than the average 35,000 lots as traders stayed on the
sidelines ahead of next week's data.
    Technicals showed palm oil faces resistance at 2,420 ringgit
per tonne, a break above which will lead to a further gain
towards 2,457 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
 
    Palm oil is on track to post its fifth straight weekly gain,
after prices in May climbed nearly 5 percent due to restocking
ahead of Ramadan, despite weaker demand from the world's second
biggest buyer China. Communal feasting during Ramadan typically
drives up edible oil consumption.
    Prices of the edible oil have also been supported by a
steady decline in stocks, from a record high of 2.63 million
tonnes in December, as seasonally weaker production in the first
half of the year helped offset sluggish exports.
    In other markets, Brent edged further above $103 a barrel as
a drop in U.S. oil stocks and news of lower Iranian exports
outweighed worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back
its economic stimulus. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July crept
up 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
ended almost unchanged.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2390   +21.00    2355    2390       1
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2424   +29.00    2377    2424    2460
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2434   +31.00    2389    2436   15053
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6166   +80.00    6072    6186  509870
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7410    -2.00    7346    7436  581864
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.38    +0.08   48.16   48.40    5180
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   94.24    +0.50   93.69   94.39   19829
                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.082 ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

