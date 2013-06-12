FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down, investors wait on U.S. supply report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 12, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down, investors wait on U.S. supply report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors square positions ahead of USDA report -trader
    * Market in "consolidation mood", trend still positive
-trader
    * Palm oil to drop to 2,430 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices, adds details)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged down on Wednesday, as traders eyed a U.S. agriculture
report expected to show rising global supplies of grain, but
prices were supported around two-month highs by a demand uptick
and smaller stockpiles.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply and demand
report, set for release late on Wednesday is expected to reveal
bumper crops which may crimp markets tracked by palm. 
    Palm oil stocks in Malaysia, the world's second-largest
producer of the edible oil, fell to their lowest in nearly a
year, at 1.82 million tonnes at the end of May, as exports
outstripped near-stagnant production. 
    "The market is consolidating and there is position-squaring
ahead of the USDA report today, which might set the direction
for the rest of the week," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.2 percent to 2,451 ($782)
ringgit per tonne by Wednesday's close. Prices traded in a tight
range between 2,445 and 2,465 ringgit.
    Total traded volumes stood at 17,932 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well below the usual 35,000 lots as traders waited for the USDA
report. Trade on China's Dalian Commodities Exchange, which has 
been closed for a three-day holiday, resumes on Thursday.
    Technicals showed that a bearish target of 2,430 ringgit per
tonne remained unchanged for palm oil as a top had formed around
a resistance at 2,473 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao. 
    Despite slightly softer prices, palm oil's uptrend may still
be intact, the Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, supported by
solid domestic and foreign fundamentals.
    "The 2,450-ringgit level has been the top of the trading
band for a lot of people these past two months. The market
agrees there's still some room to go up, looking at the strong
fundamentals coming out of Malaysia and Indonesia," he said.
    Analysts also said a weaker ringgit could lead to stronger
export demand in June as it makes Malaysian crude palm oil
cheaper than other edible oils. Exports of palm rose 6 to 10
percent in the first ten days of June.  
    "The Malaysian ringgit is one of the Asian currencies that
have led declines against the U.S. dollar," Phillip Futures
analyst Sim Han Qiang said in a note on Wednesday.    
    In other markets, Brent crude oil steadied around $103,
buoyed by a rally in global stock markets despite an unexpected
jump in oil inventories in the United States and a cut in
estimates for oil demand growth by the world's big oil market
forecasters. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July inched
up 0.3 percent in late Asian trade.
      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2451    +1.00    2444    2460     850
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2451    -5.00    2445    2465    9555
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6358  +214.00    6152    6382 1177478
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7496   +94.00    7356    7508  788414
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.20    +0.16   48.03   48.22    3538
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   95.35    -0.03   94.46   95.66   17613
                                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
       
($1=3.133 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.