VEGOILS-Palm oil eases to one-week low; Ramadan demand caps losses
June 21, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases to one-week low; Ramadan demand caps losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Ramadan to provide support in the short-term -trader
    * Price dips to 2,421 ringgit, lowest since June 14
    * Palm oil nearly flat for the week

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to a one-week low on Friday, tracking a selloff in global
markets, although rising demand and a weak ringgit provided
support and capped losses.
    Investors avoided taking risky positions in the tropical oil
after equities and commodities markets fell sharply on the U.S.
Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its economic stimulus.
 
    But supportive fundamentals, with Malaysia's palm exports
rising as much as 16 percent for the June 1-20 period compared
to a month ago, trimmed weekly losses and the edible oil ended
just one ringgit lower from a week ago.    
    "It's mostly overseas factors today. Global markets were
down and this has a strong impact on crude palm oil. It gave
traders an excuse to sell and consolidate," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "But the market is supported in the short-term as we still
have strong Ramadan demand," the trader said.
    During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which falls in July
this year, communal feasting typically drives up consumption.   
    The benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1 percent to close at 2,438
ringgit ($761) per tonne. Prices earlier fell to 2,421 ringgit,
a level last seen on June 14.
    Total traded volume stood at 24,029 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average usual 35,000 lots.
    Traders said a weak ringgit could spur more purchases
of crude palm oil, pushing exports higher for the month. The
ringgit-priced feedstock becomes cheaper for overseas buyers and
refiners when the currency fall against the U.S. dollar. 
    The ringgit lost nearly 3 percent against the dollar this
week, with the greenback rallying on the prospect of the Fed
tapering it bond-buying programme. 
    Higher shipments would ease Malaysian palm oil stocks
further in June after a decline to 1.82 million tonnes at
end-May, the lowest in nearly a year.     
    In other markets, Brent crude rose to near $103 a barrel as
some investors returned to oil, a day after a steep decline
sparked by the Fed's plan to wind down its stimulus.     
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July edged
down 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
lost 2.9 percent.
        
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2431   -26.00    2418    2437     387
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2447   -25.00    2433    2454    3252
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2438   -24.00    2421    2444   15318
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5998  -232.00    5982    6100  781474
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7478  -224.00    7452    7632  873560
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.32    -0.08   48.17   48.51    3138
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3   95.65    +0.51   94.70   95.84   24184
                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.202 ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)

