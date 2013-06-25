FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on export growth; demand fears cap gains
#Asia
June 25, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on export growth; demand fears cap gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia June 1-25 exports up 9.6 pct -ITS
    * Investor worry over China, U.S. demand outlooks
    * Prices traded in 2,396-2,421 ringgit range

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
inched higher on Tuesday on strong export data, although gains
were capped as investors worried about China and U.S. demand
outlooks.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from June 1 to 25
rose 9.6 percent from shipments over the same days in May to
1,167,266 tonnes, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said
on Tuesday. 
    But investors were concerned that a liquidity crunch in
China, palm oil's second-largest buyer, and a tapering of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme might shrink demand
for commodities.
    "Global economic fears are keeping the bulls at bay for
now," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur. "But we may see a rebound on higher exports and
potentially lower stocks."  
    The benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to close at
2,412 ringgit ($758) per tonne on Tuesday, after trading in a
tight range between 2,396 and 2,421 ringgit.
    Total traded volumes stood at 38,358 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the average 35,000 lots.
    Planters expect palm oil demand to grow ahead of Ramadan in
July, when consumption of the edible oil will rise as Muslims
gather for communal feasts in the evenings.     
    On top of that, a weaker ringgit could spur more
purchases of crude palm oil as the feedstock becomes cheaper for
overseas buyers and refiners. The ringgit lost nearly 3 percent
against the dollar last week, as the greenback rallied after the
Fed's announcement.
    The increase in exports may ease palm oil stocks further in
June after a drop to 1.82 million tonnes last month, the lowest
in nearly a year.      
    In other markets, Brent crude rose towards $102 a barrel on
Tuesday, rebounding from a three-week low, as investor concern
eased about a liquidity crunch in China and as Canadian pipeline
closures threatened exports to the United States.     
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July rose
0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange also
gained 0.4 percent.             
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2400    +6.00    2385    2409     654
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2413    +4.00    2399    2422    7809
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2412    +8.00    2396    2421   18890
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5924   -26.00    5880    5966  655698
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7438   +32.00    7356    7456  899004
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   47.72    +0.17   47.37   47.87    4365
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3   95.78    +0.60   94.59   95.95   31124
                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.183 ringgit)

 (Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
