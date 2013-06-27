FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm extends losses to hit 1-month low ahead of USDA report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 27, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm extends losses to hit 1-month low ahead of USDA report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* USDA to release mid-year acreage and stocks report on
Friday
    * Indonesia hikes crude palm oil export tax to 10.5 pct for
July
    * Prices hit 2,347 ringgit, lowest since May 23

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped to the lowest in more than a month on Thursday as
investors liquidated their positions ahead of a key industry
report that could show higher supplies of rival oilseed soybean.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its
mid-year acreage and stocks report on Friday at 1600 GMT.
Analysts expect the USDA to raise its forecast of soybean acres
as the rain delays forced farmers to change spring sowing
schedules. 
    A higher supply of soybeans to be crushed into vegetable oil
could shift demand away from rival palm oil.
    "I think traders are expecting higher soy supply from the
USDA's Friday report, that's why the market is under pressure,"
said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur. "Also, a major support level (at 2,400 ringgit) was
broken, so it's looking a lot like a technical selldown."
    By Thursday's close, the benchmark September contract
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.0
percent to 2,355 ringgit ($741) per tonne, a shade higher than
its intraday low of 2,347 ringgit, a level last seen on May 23.
    Total traded volumes stood at 30,897 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower the average 35,000 lots.    
    Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, has set its
export tax for crude palm oil at 10.5 percent for July, up from
9 percent in June, a trade ministry official said on Thursday.
 
    Malaysia, with its export tax unchanged at 4.5 percent,
could benefit from the higher tariff and draw higher demand,
which in turn could provide support for palm oil prices that
have fallen in five out of the last six sessions.
    Traders are looking out for Malaysia's June 1-25 exports
data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance due
later in the day, after another surveyor Intertek Testing
Services reported a 9.6 percent monthly increase in shipments.  
   
    In other markets, Brent crude oil rose for a fourth session
on Thursday to above $102 a barrel, supported as investor
conviction strengthened that monetary stimulus from major
central banks would stay in place for the time being.     
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December 
edged up 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange remained weak on fears of tight credit in China, losing
0.6 percent.  
   
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2346   -24.00    2343    2359     725
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2359   -23.00    2352    2378    3980
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2355   -24.00    2347    2374   15854
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5828   -54.00    5806    5864  405884
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7302   -44.00    7242    7326  839360
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.64    +0.19   45.34   45.70    4166
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3   95.75    +0.25   95.35   96.14   19735
                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.18 ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.