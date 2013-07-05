FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to 1-week high, stocks data eyed
July 5, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to 1-week high, stocks data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil trades in a range of 2,345-2,387 ringgit/tonne
    * Prices up 1.7 pct for the week, first such gain since
early June
    * Market eyes MPOB official report next week -trader
    * Malaysia June palm oil stocks seen at 1-yr low -Reuters
poll

 (Updates throughout)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to a more than one-week high on Friday, reversing losses
seen earlier in the session as hopes for a drawdown in stocks in
the world's No.2 producer helped offset concerns about rising
output.
    Palm oil inventories at the end of June are likely to have
dropped to a year-low of 1.74 million tonnes, while output may
have logged its biggest monthly jump so far this year, a Reuters
poll showed. 
    Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will
release June stocks and production report on Wednesday.
    "Everyone is waiting for the MPOB report. The market is also
quiet today ahead of the weekend and the U.S. soyoil markets are
still closed," said a trader with a global commodities house in
Singapore.
    The benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.6 percent to close at
2,384 ringgit ($748) per tonne, slightly lower than its intraday
peak of 2,387 ringgit -- the highest since June 26. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 35,387 lots of 25 tonnes each,
in line with the average 35,000 lots. 
    For the week, prices posted a 1.7 percent gain, the first in
four weeks, buoyed by expectations that stocks will ease and
that exports will rise in the July 1-10 period on last-minute
buying ahead of Ramadan next week.
    But traders said weaker demand post-Ramadan and rising
production could depress palm prices. 
    Output of the tropical oil is seen rising 6 percent in June,
the Reuters poll showed, suggesting the start of a higher
production cycle that typically begins in the second half.    
    In other markets, Brent crude held above $105 a barrel and
was on course for its strongest weekly gain in a month, ahead of
key U.S. jobs data that could bolster confidence in recovery in
the world's largest oil consumer.     
    In vegetable oil markets, the most-active January soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell
0.6 percent.           
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3       0    +0.00       0       0      14
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2384   +10.00    2350    2388    3719
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2384   +13.00    2345    2387   16755
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5890   -40.00    5870    5934  304182
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7316   -44.00    7276    7358  615828
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   45.99    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG3  101.02    -0.22  100.71  101.61   40641
                                                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.187 ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

