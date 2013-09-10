FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to two-week low, tracks soy losses
September 10, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to two-week low, tracks soy losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia Aug stocks up 0.1 pct at 1.67 mln T -MPOB
    * Malaysia Sept. 1-10 palm exports up 10.8 pct -ITS
    * Palm oil targets 2,323 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their
lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, tracking losses in the U.S. soy market
ahead of the next U.S. Department of Agriculture production forecast.
    Soybeans have lost almost 1.5 percent so far this week, weighing on
palm oil, a close substitute for soybean oil. 
    Palm investors were also cautious in the morning session ahead of August
stocks data. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) numbers came after the midday
break and showed a 0.1 percent increase from a month earlier. 
    The reported end-stocks level, at 1.67 million tonnes, was below earlier
expectations for a 4 percent rise to 1.73 million tonnes, but failed to lift the
market.    
    "Palm oil is down mostly on external markets today, for instance look at
Dalian soybean oil. There is still uncertainty regarding the U.S. dry weather
impact on soy, and globally we are also looking at the situation in Syria," said
a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.     
    The benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange lost 2.1 percent to close at 2,348 ringgit ($717) per tonne, slightly
above its intraday low at 2,346 ringgit, a level last seen on Aug. 23.  
    Total traded volume stood at 34,291 lots of 25 tonnes each, a touch lower
than the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil may drop to 2,323 ringgit per tonne after a
moderate rebound to 2,385 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
     
    Malaysian palm oil exports for Sept. 1-10 rose 10.8 percent to 462,671
tonnes, from 417,414 tonnes during Aug. 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services said after the midday break. 
    Traders said while the exports figures were encouraging, a recovery in the
ringgit, that makes the feedstock more expensive to overseas buyers, probably
kept some investors on the sidelines. The Malaysian currency has
recovered almost 1.6 percent against the greenback this week.
    In other markets, global oil prices fell to about $113 a barrel on Tuesday
after a Russian proposal to avert a U.S. strike on Syria appeared to gather
steam, easing investor concerns that another Middle East conflict would further
disrupt fuel supplies.    
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December was
almost flat in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract
 on the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost 1.6 percent.         
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP3    2340   -61.00    2340    2369      61
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2355   -47.00    2349    2381     881
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2348   -51.00    2346    2383   17161
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5494  -154.00    5454    5578  701638
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7192  -118.00    7154    7244  951020
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   43.19    +0.02   43.00   43.55    7693
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  108.47    -1.04  108.20  108.95   21148
                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.275 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Joseph Radford and Prateek Chatterjee)

