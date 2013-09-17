FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm recovers from near 1-mth low, export data aids
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 17, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm recovers from near 1-mth low, export data aids

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices fall to 2,294 ringgit, lowest since Aug. 20
    * Malaysia's Sept 1-15 palm exports up 13.6 pct -ITS
    * Sept 1-15 palm oil exports up 12.4 pct -SGS
    * Malaysia keeps crude palm oil export tax at 4.5 pct for
October

 (Updates prices, adds detail)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Tuesday, recovering from a near one-month low
hit earlier in the session, as overseas soy markets improved and
strong exports in the first half of September lifted investor
sentiment.
    A stronger ringgit however made the feedstock more
expensive for overseas refiners, keeping a lid on gains for the
tropical oil.
    "Exports are good and that helped the market a bit," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. "Overseas markets
also recovered during today's trading, so the palm market
recovered some of its losses. But prices are still in range
trading between 2,270-2,370 ringgit." 
    The benchmark December palm oil contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.3 percent at
2,353 ringgit ($724) per tonne. Total traded volumes were 44,037
lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
    Palm oil prices earlier fell to 2,294 ringgit, their lowest
since Aug. 20, tracking a drop in U.S. soybean prices over the
past two days triggered by forecasts for crop friendly rains.
U.S. soy recovered on Tuesday on bargain hunting. 
    Larger supplies of soybeans for crushing into soyoil could
tighten competition for rival palm oil and depress its prices
 which have already lost 3.5 percent so far this year.
    Technicals show signals are mixed for Malaysian palm oil, as
it is not clear if a rebound from the Sept. 13 low of 2,306
ringgit has completed, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
   
    Palm oil prices got a boost in the afternoon session from
data showing strong export demand.
    Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed
exports of Malaysian palm oil products rose 13.6 percent 
compared to Aug. 1-15, due to higher purchases of crude palm oil
and palm fatty acid distillates. 
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed exports rose 12.4 percent for the same period. 
    Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, has decided to
keep its crude palm oil export tax for October at 4.5 percent, a
government circular showed early Tuesday. The rate has been left
unchanged since March.    
    In other markets, Brent crude fell below $110 a barrel as
easing worries over a potential U.S. attack on Syria calmed
fears of a disruption to Middle East oil supplies and after
output resumed at a western Libyan oilfield. 
    Lower crude oil prices could pull demand away from palm oil
and make it a less attractive alternative to produce biodiesel. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December eased 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange edged down 0.1 percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1023 GMT
                                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2364    +4.00    2312    2364     658
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2356    +8.00    2300    2359    9526
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2353    +7.00    2294    2356   21871
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5412    -6.00    5354    5414  412372
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7102   -10.00    7048    7104  643314
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.29    -0.11   42.13   42.44    4806
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  106.10    -0.48  105.59  106.23   23683
                                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.249 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.