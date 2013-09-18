FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases 1.4 pct, near 1-month low on supply prospects

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil down 1.4 pct on expectations of higher supplies
    * U.S. soyoil falls for 4th day, to lowest since August 12

 (Updates prices)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil slid 1.4
percent on Wednesday, hovering near one-month lows as prospects
of swelling global edible oil supplies and weakness in crude oil
futures weighed on the market.
    Palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's
top producers, is expected to start rising this month as tress
enter the peak production cycle, while rainfall in the U.S.
Midwest is likely to boost yields of the moisture-stressed
soybean crop.
    "Even good export numbers are not helping the palm oil
market recover," said one trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "We are entering the high production months for palm oil and
the sentiment in global vegetable oil markets is also bearish.
Crude oil is under pressure because tensions in Syria are
easing."
    The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.4 percent at 2,323
ringgit ($719) per tonne, in the vicinity of Tuesday's low of
2,294 ringgit, the lowest since Aug. 20. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 35,314 lots of 25 tonnes each.
    Investors have turned bearish after leading industry analyst
Dorab Mistry said Indonesia and Malaysia would produce more palm
oil this season, until at least April 2014. This would add to
the supply of competing oilseeds and drag prices to new lows in
January, he added. 
    Brent crude steadied above $108 a barrel on Wednesday as
world powers held talks to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons -
easing concern over the risk to Middle East crude supply. 
    The decline in palm oil prices comes despite strong demand
for the tropical product.
    Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed
exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Sept. 1-15 rose 13.6
percent to 732,412 tonnes, compared to Aug. 1-15, boosted by
more purchases of crude palm oil and palm fatty acid
distillates.
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed exports rose 12.4 percent for the same period.
    Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, has decided to
keep its crude palm oil export tax for October at 4.5 percent, a
government circular showed early Tuesday. The rate has been left
unchanged since March. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December fell to its lowest since August 12. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange was largely unchanged on Wednesday.
    On the technical front, Malaysian palm oil is
expected to seek support at 2,320 ringgit per tonne, as it did
not break a resistance at 2,362 ringgit, according to Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao. 

  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  OCT3    2329   -34.00    2328    2348     730
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  NOV3    2325   -33.00    2322    2351    6203
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  DEC3    2323   -32.00    2320    2348   14120
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  JAN4    2329   -26.00    2323    2344    6058
  DALIAN SOY OIL   JAN4    7070    -6.00    7056    7126  485690
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.07    -0.17   42.03   42.24    3418
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  106.17    +0.75  105.32  106.57   17804
                                                                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
                                                                                                                         
 ($1=3.23 Malaysian ringgit) 

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

