VEGOILS-Palm oil falls as U.S. Fed move boosts ringgit
#Asia
September 19, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls as U.S. Fed move boosts ringgit

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    * Ringgit climbs 2.6 percent to 3-mth high
    * Strong ringgit outweighs optimism on U.S. Fed decision
-trader
    * Palm oil targets 2,270 ringgit -technicals
    * Sept 1-20 export data to be released on Friday

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Thursday after the ringgit jumped to a three-month high
following the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision to
postpone any reduction in its bond-buying programme, eating into
profits for overseas buyers.
    The ringgit rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday after
the Fed stunned markets and decided not to taper its monthly
purchases of $85 billion in U.S. bonds just yet. 
    Although the Fed's move bolstered the value of commodities
priced in the dollar and lifted soy, crude oil and other
markets, it made ringgit-priced palm oil more expensive for
overseas buyers and kept a lid on gains.
    "Because the Fed's stimulus is still on, most investors are
talking about pumping more money into commodity markets," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "But for palm oil, the stronger ringgit has weighed down the
market and offset optimism on the Fed's move," the trader said.
    By Thursday's close, the benchmark December contract
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.2
percent to 2,318 ringgit ($736) per tonne. Prices in the morning
session had dropped to 2,296 ringgit, near a one-month low of
2,294 ringgit hit on Tuesday.
    Total traded volumes stood at 47,814 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the average 35,000 lots.
    On the technical front, Malaysian palm oil may
fall to 2,270 ringgit per tonne, according to Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao. 
    Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top producers that
contribute about 90 percent of global palm oil supply, are
expected to see higher output starting this month as oil palm
trees enter the peak production cycle.
    Leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said last week that
the higher output cycle could last into April 2014, adding to
the supply of competing oilseeds and dragging prices to new lows
in January. 
    Prices have lost 3.6 percent so far this month.
    But strong demand for the tropical oil has helped prop up
sentiment. Data from cargo surveyors showed that exports of
Malaysian palm oil in the first half of September climbed
between 12-14 percent compared to the same period in August.
  
    Investors will be watching for export data for the Sept.
1-20 period, to be released on Friday, to gauge demand.     
    Brent oil rose for a second day on Thursday after the U.S.
Fed's surprise, but gains were capped after Iran's President
vowed his government would never develop nuclear weapons. 
  
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.4 in late Asian trade. The Dalian
Commodities Exchange is closed from Sept. 19 onwards for the
Mid-Autumn Festival and will resume trading on Monday.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2320    -9.00    2306    2329     916
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2319    -4.00    2299    2330    4598
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2318    -4.00    2296    2330   22694
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5392    +2.00    5378    5452  402222
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7070    -6.00    7056    7126  485690
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.89    +0.18   42.82   43.06    3975
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  108.78    +0.73  108.13  108.99    5253
                                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.149 Malaysian ringgit) 

 (Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
