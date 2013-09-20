FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm ends lower again as strong ringgit weighs, but exports support
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 20, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm ends lower again as strong ringgit weighs, but exports support

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds export figure)
    * Malaysia Sept 1-20 palm oil exports up 9.2 pct -SGS
    * Strong ringgit weighs on market, but good exports support
-trader
    * Prices post weekly loss of 2.2 pct, second week of
declines
    * Palm oil still targets 2,270 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell for the third straight session on Friday and extended
declines for a second week as a stronger local currency curbed
appetite from overseas buyers, although strong export numbers
limited losses.
    Despite easing slightly, the ringgit was still near
3-month highs hit as it surged nearly 3 percent after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's surprise decision not to taper its economic
stimulus just yet. 
    But healthy exports in September reined in losses and kept
prices in a tight range of 2,303-2,318 ringgit per tonne. Cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that shipments of
Malaysian palm oil rose 13.1 percent to 996,377 tonnes during
Sept. 1-20 compared to a month ago. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed exports for the same period climbed 9.2 percent.
 
    "The strong ringgit is definitely weighing on the market,
both yesterday and today," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "But the fact that prices went down so little shows the
resilience and friendliness that the market feels towards palm
oil," the trader added.
    By Friday's close, the benchmark December contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.9 percent
to 2,297 ringgit ($725) per tonne, bringing prices down 2.2
percent for the week. 
     Total traded volumes stood at 21,822 lots of 25 tonnes
each, much lower than the average 35,000 lots.
    On the technical front, a bearish target at 2,270 ringgit
per tonne remains unchanged for Malaysian palm oil as it has a
better chance to break support at 2,311 ringgit, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Investors have turned bearish on forecasts that Southeast
Asian palm oil output could start rising from September onwards,
with the seasonally higher cycle seen dragging on until at least
April 2014. 
    Expectations of bumper crops of competing oilseeds such as
soybeans could cause a flood of edible oils in the market and
depress prices in the coming months. Palm prices have already
lost 5.8 percent so far this year -- extending declines into a
third year.
    But palm oil exports seem to be holding for now, lending
hope that the strong demand will eat into stocks and prevent
inventories from surging to record levels last seen in December.
Stocks at end-August stood at 1.67 million tonnes.
 
    Prices could also get support from rising Indian demand. 
    Edible oil imports of the world's top buyer are likely to
rise 4 percent to a record 10.7 million tonnes in 2013/14 due to
rapid growth in consumption, with the entire rise met by palm
oil, a leading trade expert said on Friday.   
    In other markets, oil edged up to $109 a barrel on Friday,
supported by the Federal Reserve's decision this week to leave
its stimulus programme unchanged, falling U.S. crude inventories
and persistent concerns about supplies. 
    The U.S. soyoil contract for December fell 0.9
percent in late Asian trade. 
    The Dalian Commodities Exchange will resume trading on
Monday after closing from Sept. 19 for the mid-autumn festival.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT3    2305   -17.00    2302    2315     350
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2298   -20.00    2298    2319    1932
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2297   -20.00    2296    2318   12957
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5392    +2.00    5378    5452  402222
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7070    -6.00    7056    7126  485690
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   42.58    -0.38   42.47   42.98    3552
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT3  106.21    -0.18  106.01  106.46    4662
                                                                                          
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.16 Malaysian ringgit) 

 (Editing by Joseph Radford and Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.