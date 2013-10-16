FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits 5-wk high on robust exports, investors turn bullish on end-stocks
October 16, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits 5-wk high on robust exports, investors turn bullish on end-stocks

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds milestone, adds SGS export data, updates prices)
    * Prices climb to 2,410 rgt in late trade, highest since
Sept. 9
    * Investors cut palm stocks forecasts on strong exports
-trader
    * Malaysia's Oct 1-15 palm exports up 7-12 pct -cargo
surveyors
    * Malaysia keeps crude palm oil export tax at 4.5 pct for
Nov.

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
climbed to their highest level in more than five weeks on
Wednesday after healthy demand for the tropical oil fuelled
hopes that stockpiles would be kept in check despite a seasonal
rise in output in the world's top producers. 
    Shipments of Malaysian palm oil products in the first half
of October rose 6.6 percent to 781,043 tonnes compared to a
month before, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said,
fuelled by higher demand from Europe and China. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
said exports for the same period climbed 11.8 percent.
 
    For the whole month of September, Malaysia's exports rose
5.2 percent to 1.61 million tonnes, while the world's largest
producer, Indonesia, sold 1.64 million, 11 percent more than in
August.  
    Oil palm trees produce bigger yields during the cycle that
starts in the second half of the year and typically peaks in
October. But strong exports have led some market players to trim
their stocks forecasts.
    "Two months ago everyone thought stocks would peak at
2.2-2.3 million tonnes. Right now we are looking at 2.1 million
tonnes, maybe not even exceeding 2 million tonnes. These are
very bullish stocks figures," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage. 
    "Even if production peaks in October, it's not that
significant because of the low numbers from September," the
Kuala Lumpur-based trader added. End-stocks currently stand at
1.78 million tonnes.  
     By Wednesday's close, the benchmark January contract
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had risen
1.8 percent to 2,410 ringgit ($759) per tonne, the highest since
Sept. 9. 
    Total traded volume stood at 39,694 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 35,000 lots.       
    Technicals showed that Malaysian palm oil is expected to
test support at 2,349 ringgit per tonne, a break below which
will open the way towards 2,317 ringgit, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.      
    Stocks could shrink to about 1.5-1.6 million tonnes in 2014,
leading to tighter global oilseed supplies, the trader said. 
    But investors remain cautious because of U.S. fiscal talks
and are avoiding risky bets for now.  
    U.S. Senate leaders are continuing to negotiate on
legislation to raise the government's borrowing authority and
provide funding. Lawmakers said a deal was close, but there were
still details to be worked out.    
    Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, has set its
crude palm oil export tax for November at 4.5 percent, a
government circular showed on Wednesday. 
    In other markets, global oil prices held steady on Wednesday
as the U.S. Senate inched towards a last-minute deal.
   
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 1.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange rose 0.7 percent.
         
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2399   +37.00    2370    2401     796
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2403   +41.00    2368    2405    9687
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2410   +42.00    2373    2410   17758
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4    5662    +2.00    5650    5712  226716
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN4    7118   +52.00    7068    7124  487468
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.12    +0.46   40.61   41.23    7114
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3  101.22    +0.02  100.88  101.50   13797
                                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.174 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
