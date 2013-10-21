FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm rises to 1-1/2 month high, lifted by overseas soy markets
October 21, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm rises to 1-1/2 month high, lifted by overseas soy markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds Indonesian export tax)
    * Palm hovers near 1-1/2-month high of 2,446 ringgit in
early trade
    * Malaysia's Oct 1-20 palm oil exports up 3-8 pct -surveyors
    * Palm tracks gains in China, U.S. soy markets -trader
    * Palm oil may retrace to 2,406 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm futures
jumped on Monday to their highest in 1-1/2 months, lifted by
gains in the U.S. and Chinese soy markets after positive
economic data from the Asian giant signalled growing demand for
food and fuel.
    The U.S. soyoil contract for December rose 0.5
percent in late Asian trade, while the most-active January
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange
rose 1.5 percent.
    The palm market generally tracks soyoil, a competing
vegetable oil used as a substitute for the tropical oil. 
    "The market is up on the back of China and U.S. soybean oil
markets," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. 
    "Now it's holding at 2,400 ringgit, which is a strong
short-term support level," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.
    Demand for palm was also seen steady, lending support to
prices.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil during Oct. 1-20 rose three
percent to 1,026,488 million tonnes, cargo surveyor data showed
early Monday, boosted by buying from Europe and China.
.
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed exports rose 8 percent compared to the same period a
month ago. 
    By Monday's close, the benchmark January contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had extended the
morning's gains to stand up 1.5 percent at 2,437 ringgit ($769)
per tonne. Prices earlier rose to 2,446 ringgit, the highest
level since Sept. 9.
    Total traded volume stood at 25,240 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much lower than the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals are bearish. Malaysian palm oil faces resistance
at 2,449 ringgit per tonne and may retrace to 2,406 ringgit,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. But he added that a rise
to 2,461 ringgit could confirm a break above resistance, leading
to a new resistance target of 2,491 ringgit.  
    Gross domestic product in China's giant economy rose 7.8
percent from a year earlier, its quickest pace this year, giving
a boost to commodity markets including oil. 
    "The positive outlook in China's economy is likely to
support demand for the commodity," Phillip Futures analyst Tan
Chee Tat said in a note on Monday, noting that China is the
world's second-largest palm oil consumer after India.
    Palm oil prices have climbed 5 percent so far in October,
fuelled by optimism that output volumes in Malaysia, the world's
second-largest producer, may not surge as much as estimated. 
    Traders and planters say despite being expected to be the
highest-producing month this year, October's pace may show only
a tiny increase, leaving stocks below the 2-million-tonne mark.
    Stocks now stand at 1.78 million tonnes.
    Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, kept its
export tax for crude palm oil unchanged at 9 percent for
November, an official at the industry ministry said. Malaysia
will keep its tax at 4.5 percent.  
    Investors also await the release of nearly three weeks of
delayed USDA data, including export sales figures likely to show
nearly 3 million tonnes of soybeans were sold to overseas
buyers.    
    In other markets, oil fell on Monday amid pressure from
strong supplies, with losses limited by expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will delay reining in its money-printing
programme until next year, helping shore up the demand outlook.
   
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2432   +40.00    2417    2432     388
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2439   +40.00    2417    2443    3984
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2437   +36.00    2418    2446   13307
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6154  +170.00    6058    6186  652638
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7258  +108.00    7216    7290  683474
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.89    +0.21   41.67   42.09    5668
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3   99.79    -1.02   99.77  100.95    4777
                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
      
 ($1=3.17 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
