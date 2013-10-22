FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits fresh 1 1/2-mth high on estimates of output fall
October 22, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits fresh 1 1/2-mth high on estimates of output fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts with price reversal)
    * Hits 2,456 rgt in late trade on estimates Oct output fell
    * Investors seen buying after growers' report -trader

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
climbed to a fresh one-and-a-half month high on Tuesday,
reversing losses in the morning session on growers' estimates
that output in the world's second-largest producer fell in
October instead of peaking. 
    Industry sources said figures from the Malaysian Palm Oil
Association (MPOA), a group of planters, showed that production
in Oct. 1-20 dropped 10.5 percent.    
    An output fall would make September the highest-producing
month this year and ease fears that palm oil stocks will surge
in the coming months as bumper supply of global oilseeds from
U.S and South America flood the market.
    "With these estimates, end-stocks will certainly remain
below two million tonnes for the rest of the year. This prompted
buyers to cover their short positions," said a trader with a
local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    By Tuesday's close the benchmark January contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had risen 0.8 percent
to 2,456 ringgit ($773) per tonne, the highest since Sept. 6.
Prices in early trade had dipped to 2,420 ringgit.  
    Total traded volume stood at 37,964 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 35,000 lots as traders rushed to book
positions.   
    A group of millers in southern Malaysia also reported
estimates of falling production for the Oct. 1-20 period,
traders said. 
    Weaker output could keep stocks down when buyers in China
and Europe cut back on purchases of palm oil during winter
because the edible oil clouds in cold temperatures.
    "At the moment exports look promising, but it could be lower
next month onwards until December," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage. 
    "But because production is not coming in heavy this year, I
don't think there will be a build up in stocks," the trader
added. Palm oil inventories at end-September stood at 1.78
million tonnes.                      
    Two reports by cargo surveyors showed exports of Malaysian
palm oil during Oct. 1-20 rose 3 percent and 8 percent compared
to the same period a month ago, boosted by buying from Europe,
China and Pakistan.  
    In other markets, U.S. crude oil fell below $99 a barrel on
Tuesday to its lowest since early July after crude stockpiles
rose more than expected in the world's top oil consumer, pushing
the discount to North Sea Brent crude to its widest in six
months.   
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December fell 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange lost 1.1 percent.
           
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1038 GMT
                                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2458   +26.00    2421    2458     419
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2458   +20.00    2422    2458    7352
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2456   +18.00    2420    2456   19719
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6106   -34.00    6084    6164  516742
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7176   -78.00    7162    7248  620186
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.55    -0.09   41.20   41.72    9117
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV3   98.90    -0.32   98.79   99.10    1164
                                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.1760 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and James Jukwey)

