VEGOILS-Palm ends near 1-wk high after weather warning triggers supply fears
#Asia
October 28, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends near 1-wk high after weather warning triggers supply fears

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds closing prices, weather warning, quote)
    * Prices jump to 2,483 rgt in late trade
    * Weather concerns trigger rally in market - trader
    * Currency rises as much as 1.1 percent on Monday
    * B7 blend could raise Malaysia's biodiesel consumption to 700,000 T
-analyst

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures surged to a near
one-week high on Monday, snapping three straight days of losses as warnings of
wet weather fanned concerns that supply in the world's second-largest producer
could wane earlier than expected. 
    Malaysia's meteorological department issued a notice on its website late on
Monday, warning of "thunderstorms and heavy rain" over most of Malaysia,
including the major palm oil producing states of Sabah, Johor and Pahang. 
    "They're worried about the wet weather which will bring down production,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. "Although the ringgit is
strong, the weather is the one that's affecting the market."
    The monsoon season, which typically rolls in from November, may cause floods
that disrupt harvesting and complicates the transportation of fresh fruit
bunches to mills. 
    "This is a supply-driven rally," said another trader with a local
commodities brokerage. "We're heading towards the months of November, December
and January which produce thinner supply because of the monsoon and seasonal
cycles," the trader added.  
    The benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange surged as high to 2,483 ringgit in late Monday trade, reversing losses
from the morning session. Prices by the day's close settled at 2,460 ringgit
($786), a 0.8 percent gain. 
    Total traded volume stood at 36,495 lots of 25 tonnes each, marginally
higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
    The Malaysian ringgit raced to its highest in more than four months
on Monday to trade at 3.1220 per dollar as the government steps in to tackle a
worrying fiscal deficit attracted capital inflows.
  
    A stronger ringgit makes palm feedstock expensive for overseas buyers and
refiners.
    Malaysia's plans to raise its biodiesel requirement to 7 percent palm oil,
up from 5 percent, will see tighter stockpiles from next year if the policy is
successfully implemented nationwide.
    Reuters reported that the "B7" biodiesel blend could be mandatory from
December as talks with interested parties were nearing a conclusion.
      
    "We estimate that when B7 is fully implemented, it could raise the country's
consumption of crude palm oil for biodiesel usage to 700,000 tonnes per annum,"
said CIMB analyst Ivy Ng in a note on Monday.
    "This would represent an increase of 550,000 tonnes from Malaysia's current
biodiesel consumption of 150,000 tonnes, and will be positive for crude palm oil
prices from H2 2014 onwards," she added.      
    In other markets, Brent crude rose towards $108 a barrel on Monday, after
three days of losses, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain
its economic stimulus at its policy meeting this week.    
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December
 rose 0.9 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active May soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange dropped 0.6 percent.
      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1024 GMT
                                                                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2470   +22.00    2453    2502     741
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2470   +26.00    2428    2489    3143
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2460   +19.00    2426    2483   20627
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6084   -14.00    6062    6122  494162
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7130   -40.00    7108    7144  449000
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.06    +0.33   40.73   41.21    7751
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   97.92    +0.07   97.50   98.05   13130
                                                                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.13 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
