VEGOILS-Palm shoots to 7-mth high as wet weather stokes output fears
October 29, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm shoots to 7-mth high as wet weather stokes output fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Rewrites lead to reflect price change, adds new trader quote,
updates prices)
    * Prices jump to 2,503 ringgit in late trade, highest since
March 25
    * Rally triggered by output worries -trader

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
jumped to their highest in seven months on Tuesday on fears that
thunderstorms in several palm-growing areas in the world's No.2
producer could disrupt supply of the tropical oil.
    Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected over most parts
of Malaysia in the coming week, the country's meteorological
department website showed on Tuesday, including in the major
palm oil-producing states of Sabah, Johor and Pahang.    
    "The rally was triggered by weather vagaries, which could
lead to lower output and low extraction rates," said a trader
with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.             
    The meteorological department also showed that the monsoon
season this year is expected to start in the second week of
November and subside from January onwards. Heavy rains could
cause floods in some areas, it warned.      
    Floods would disrupt palm oil harvesting and complicate
transportation of fresh fruit bunches to mills, leading to
tighter supplies of the tropical oil.
    "Speculatives are also trimming their bearish bets," the
trader added.  "All signs point that prices can rally over
2,500-2,600 ringgit by mid-November."
    The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed to 2,503 ringgit, its
highest since March 25 in late Tuesday trade. 
    Prices then settled at 2,497 ringgit ($792) by the day's
close, a 1.4 percent gain from the previous session.  
    Total traded volume stood at 48,213 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 35,000 lots.   
    Traders said a group of millers reported that yields of
fresh fruit bunches in the southern region of Malaysia has
dropped 5 percent in the Oct. 1-25 period compared to a month
ago, while production fell nearly 1 percent.
    Overall lower output from the rest of the country could
offset sluggish export demand normally seen at the end of the
year and prevent palm stocks from surging. 
    Stocks stood at 1.78 million tonnes as of the end of
September.     
    In other markets, Brent crude oil consolidated around $109 a
barrel on Tuesday, holding on to most of the recent gains after
reports of a sharp drop in Libyan oil exports rekindled worries
over global supply.        
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange dropped 1.0 percent.
  
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT
                                                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2529   +49.00    2480    2529     153
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2507   +36.00    2466    2513    5318
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2497   +34.00    2454    2503   25668
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6104   +14.00    6042    6136  812172
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7056   -70.00    7026    7122  733358
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   40.60    +0.24   40.33   40.67    7131
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   98.36    -0.32   98.13   98.57   11765
                                                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
 ($1=3.15 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Sunil Nair and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
