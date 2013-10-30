FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits 8-mth high on technical trades, output worries
October 30, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits 8-mth high on technical trades, output worries

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Prices hit 2,573 ringgit - highest since Feb. 20
    * Palm prices to target 2,630 ringgit - technicals
    * Palm boosted by technical trading, output concerns -
traders

 (Adds closing prices)
    By Michael Taylor
    JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose
to their highest level in eight months on Wednesday, supported
by technical trading and expectations that wet weather may hit
production in dominant Southeast Asian producers in the coming
months.
    By the close, the benchmark January contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.8 percent at
2,543 ringgit ($810) per tonne.
    "The market is pretty strong," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage. "We are going into the monsoon season and
Malaysian production is likely to go down."
    Both Malaysia and Indonesia, which account for about 90
percent of the world's palm oil production, are now entering
their monsoon weather season.
    Benchmark prices earlier touched 2,573 ringgit per tonne,
their highest since Feb. 20. Total traded volume stood at 49,517
lots of 25 tonnes each, above the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil has a good chance of
rising towards 2,630 ringgit, once it had broken above a
resistance at 2,544 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao. 
    "I can't put a finger on it -- probably a technical move
today," said a second trader with foreign commodities brokerage.
"I don't see any big changes to the fundamentals."
    Competing vegetable oil markets also rose, traders said,
with the U.S. soyoil contract for December rising 1.3
percent in early trade. The most-active May soybean oil contract
 on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 2 percent.
    In other markets, Brent crude held firm near $109 a barrel
as a bigger-than-expected increase in oil inventories in the
United States was overshadowed by export disruptions in
Libya. 
    Palm traders were also positioning themselves ahead of data
due on Thursday. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and
Societe Generale de Surveillance will release Malaysia's October
palm oil export data on Oct. 31.
    "Production is much lower than expected," said a
Jakarta-based palm trader. "The bumper crop has not happened. 
    "Some people still hope that production will increase from
December to January, but most are losing confidence on this  now
happening."
        
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1024 GMT                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume                                                                                            
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2585   +58.00    2557    2590     266                                                                                            
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2555   +48.00    2531    2582    4517                                                                                            
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2543   +45.00    2520    2573   25671                                                                                            
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6332  +242.00    6166    6332 1057172                                                                                            
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7214  +142.00    7106    7268 1572360                                                                                            
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.51    +0.54   40.88   41.80    9336                                                                                            
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   97.49    -0.71   97.40   97.82   19463                                                                                            
                                                                                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne                                                                                                            
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound                                                                                                                      
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne                                                                                               
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel                                                                                                                          
 ($1 = 3.1455 ringgit)

 (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

