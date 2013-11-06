FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm dips to one-week low; likely drop in output lends support
#Asia
November 6, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm dips to one-week low; likely drop in output lends support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Lower margins spur profit-taking, but smaller output
supports - trader
    * Palm oil to test support at 2,544 ringgit-technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as investors continued to
take profits after prices surged to one-year highs last week,
but the prospect of a drop in production capped losses.
    Benchmark prices had their biggest weekly gain in more than
four years last week, lifted by strong Asian demand and
expectations that Southeast Asian palm oil output has begun to
taper off.
    Malaysia and Indonesia, which account for about 90 percent
of the world's palm oil supply, should start to see smaller
yields of the tropical oil as seasonal monsoon rains roll in.
    "There's some mild profit-taking at this level since margins
are lower, but the downside could be limited because a lot of
investors are expecting bullish to neutral MPOB numbers," said a
trader with a local commodities brokerage, referring to the
Malaysian Palm Oil Board, the industry regulator.
    "November's production could even be lower by 5-8 percent,"
the trader added. A drop in output would eat into stocks, which
stood at 1.78 million tonnes at the end of September.
    The MPOB will release data on Malaysia's end-October palm
oil stocks, exports and output on Nov. 11.
    At Wednesday's close, the benchmark January contract
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had dropped
1.3 percent to 2,547 ringgit ($801) per tonne. Earlier it hit
2,545 ringgit, the lowest since Oct. 30. 
    Total traded volume stood at 36,225 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil was expected to test 
support at 2,544 ringgit per tonne and a break below that would
lead to a further loss to 2,491 ringgit, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao. 
    The weaker Malaysian ringgit also provided some
support on Wednesday as it stokes buying interest from overseas
buyers. The currency had fallen 0.19 percent to 3.1800 against
the U.S. dollar by late trade. 
    In other markets, Brent oil rose to $106 a barrel, supported
by a fall in U.S. oil product inventories and worries about
prolonged disruption to supply from Libya as the peak winter
heating season looms. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.7 percent.
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2566   -34.00    2560    2588     159
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2550   -37.00    2550    2582    1076
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2547   -33.00    2545    2585   18847
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6270    -8.00    6252    6300  566750
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7206   -52.00    7202    7252  673480
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.18    +0.03   41.08   41.35    4162
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   94.10    +0.73   93.65   94.25   14999
                                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.18 Malaysian ringgit)
    

 (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
