FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm slips to 1-wk low, investors eye output report
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 7, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm slips to 1-wk low, investors eye output report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds Reuters poll)
    * Malaysian Oct palm oil stocks seen up 2.2 pct to 1.82 mln
T -Reuters poll
    * Market waiting for new leads on October output levels
-trader
    * Palm oil to fall to 2,491 ringgit -technicals
    * China to re-stock on palm oil ahead of Lunar New Year
-analyst

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to a one-week low on Thursday, stretching losses into a
third day as investors continued to take profits from last
week's steep gains, but prices were stuck in a range ahead of
key output and inventory data.
    Production in Southeast Asia, which accounts for nearly all
of the world's palm oil supply, may have tapered off sooner than
expected this year as the monsoon season hampered harvesting.  
    Investors are eyeing data from Malaysia -- the world's No.2
producer -- on palm oil stocks, exports and output in October
that will be released by industry regulator the Malaysian Palm
Oil Board on Nov. 11.
    "The market is quiet. Prices are moving in a 2,550-2,600
ringgit range as investors wait for new leads," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage.
    A Reuters survey showed that Malaysian palm oil stocks
probably inched up to 1.82 million tonnes in October, with the
increase in inventories limited by lower output of the tropical
oil that was predicted to have dropped by 3.3 percent.
 
    By Thursday's close, the benchmark January contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.2
percent to 2,543 ringgit ($800) per tonne.
    Palm oil prices, which traded in a range of 2,525-2,562
ringgit, have shed 3.2 percent so far this week after last
week's almost 8 percent gain, the biggest such rise since 2010.
    Total traded volume stood at 46,772 lots of 25 tonnes each
on Thursday, higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals were bearish.
    Malaysian palm oil is expected to break support at 2,544
ringgit per tonne and fall further towards 2,491 ringgit,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    The price of the tropical oil could however get a boost from
prospects of a drop in output and stronger Asian demand.
    China, the world's second-biggest palm oil buyer, is
expected to begin re-stocking the edible oil ahead of its Lunar
New Year festival celebrated at the end-January. 
    "We would expect China to increase palm oil imports in the
upcoming months, especially after the winter season," said
Phillip Futures analyst Tan Chee Tat in a note on Thursday.
    In other markets, Brent crude fell below $105 a barrel to
its lowest since early July as plentiful supplies and continued
progress in talks between Iran and the West over Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme weighed on prices. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.3 percent.
 
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT
                                                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV3    2540   -20.00    2540    2560     285
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3    2543    -7.00    2524    2562    1613
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2543    -4.00    2525    2562   20877
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6260   -16.00    6234    6306  753576
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7202   -22.00    7178    7226  601214
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC3   41.06    -0.08   41.03   41.20    3804
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC3   94.98    +0.18   94.46   95.09   17731
                                                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   
($1 = 3.18 Malaysian ringgit)   

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.