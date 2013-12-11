FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm ends lower on bigger stockpile worry, but monsoon floods support
#Asia
December 11, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends lower on bigger stockpile worry, but monsoon floods support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Rewrites lead, updates prices)
    * Prices stuck in tight range between 2,627-2,650 ringgit
    * Malaysia Dec. 1-10 palm exports fall 20-26 pct m/m-cargo
surveyors
    * High palm stocks and weak exports hurt, but monsoon floods
support market-trader

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower in tight trade on Wednesday, weighed by worries that
sluggish export demand will inflate stockpiles of the tropical
oil, although market players expect floods in palm-growing areas
to curb supply.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil fell 8.7 percent in November
from a month ago, industry regulator data showed on Tuesday,
causing end-stocks in the world's second-largest producer to
grow to an eight-month high of 1.98 million tonnes.
 
    Investor sentiment was also dampened after cargo surveyor
data showed that palm's weak demand could potentially worsen
this month, with shipment volumes in Dec. 1-10 plunging as much
as 26 percent from the same period in November.
  
    But prices were supported as monsoon rains in several parts
of Malaysia -- including major palm-growing states of Johor and
Pahang -- hampered production of palm oil from flood-hit
plantations.
    Malaysia's Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a
"yellow stage" advisory of heavy rain in Pahang that is expected
to last until Thursday, and warned of floods in low-lying
ground. 
    "The exports were disappointing and the stocks figure
bearish, so there's some pressure on the market," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage. 
    "But there's some supply disruption from the floods, and
things are more or less balanced out," the Kuala Lumpur-based
trader added.    
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.3 percent to 2,630 ringgit
($819) per tonne by Wednesday's close. Prices were stuck in a
range between 2,627-2,650 ringgit. 
    Total traded volume stood at 22,117 lots of 25 tonnes, below
the average 35,000 lots. 
    Forecasts for bumper crops of competing global oilseeds also
weighed on palm prices. Larger supplies of soybean for crushing
could bring down prices of soyoil and channel demand away from
rival palm oil.  
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) put U.S. soybean
inventories at 150 million bushels, but raised its estimates for
Argentina's soy crop by 1 million tonnes to 54.5 million. 
   
    Brazil's government crop supply agency on Tuesday forecast a
record 2013/2014 soybean harvest of 90 million tonnes, compared
with a range of 87.9 million to 90.2 million tonnes predicted
earlier.   
    The U.S. soyoil contract for January rose 0.1 percent
in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract
 on the Dalian Commodities Exchange gained 0.6 percent.
    In other markets, Brent held steady above $109 a barrel on
Wednesday as traders focused on the narrowing of its spread with
U.S. futures ahead of U.S. inventory data that is forecast to
show a drop in crude stockpiles.   
            
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2619    -7.00    2615    2634     953
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2630    -9.00    2627    2650   12485
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6260   +34.00    6200    6260  644756
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7254   +44.00    7198    7264  712480
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   40.41    +0.30   40.12   40.56    7744
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   98.54    +0.03   98.33   98.75   10036
                                                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.21 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Anand Basu and Sunil Nair)

