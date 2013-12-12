FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm ends lower on demand worry, but flood-affected output caps losses
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 12, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends lower on demand worry, but flood-affected output caps losses

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Recasts, updates prices)
    * Prices fall for third straight day on Thursday
    * Market under pressure from narrowing spread to soyoil,
weaker export demand -trader
    * Palm olein's discount to soyoil down to $67 from $300
early 2013
    * Palm output in southern Malaysia fell 28.8 pct m/m in Dec.
1-10

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower for the third straight day on Thursday, reversing
some gains made in the morning session on worries of sluggish
demand, but prospects of tighter supply from flood-affected
areas helped curb losses. 
    Benchmark palm prices have gained about 7 percent so far
this year, narrowing palm olein's discount to competing soyoil
from about $300 at the start of the year to just $67 currently.
A smaller spread could prompt buyers to switch to rival soyoil.
    "What's bringing the market down is the worry of the
narrowing discount to soybean oil, high stocks in November, and
easing floods," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage
in Malaysia. 
    "But prices are not breaking below 2,600 ringgit because of
smaller palm output," the trader added. 
    The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had inched down 0.7 percent to
2,612 ringgit ($809) per tonne by Thursday's close, easing from
a high of 2,657 ringgit hit in the early session.  
    Total traded volume stood at 32,392 lots of 25 tonnes,
slightly below the average 35,000 lots.         
    Floods in several palm-growing parts of Malaysia have
disrupted harvesting and transport of fresh fruit this month. A
group of millers on Thursday said output in southern Malaysia
during Dec. 1-10 fell nearly 30 percent from a month ago. 
    Plantation workers are unable to harvest much during the
rainy monsoon season, while palm oil lorries face problems
transporting the fresh fruit bunches to mills as roads are
either cut off or too muddy.    
    Water levels have receded in most of the worst flood-hit
areas for now, according to local media reports, although the
wet weather is expected to stretch until March. 
    Palm oil output also typically slows from November onwards
as a seasonal high-cycle fades and trees enter a resting period.
    But weak demand from palm's biggest buyers could keep
stockpiles elevated at the current 1.98 million tonnes and weigh
on prices. 
    "Exports are bad. The main two pillars India and China have
been quiet -- looks like they are well stocked up or have enough
of their domestic crop," the trader said.
    India, the world's leading palm oil buyer imported 774,207
tonnes last month, down 1 percent from the 782,467 tonnes
shipped in October, India's Solvent Extractors' Association
(SEA) said in a statement on Thursday. [ID: nL3N0JR1AI]
    Data from cargo surveyors showed that Malaysian palm oil
exports fell nearly 30 percent in the Dec.10 period compared to
a month ago.       
    In other markets, Brent oil futures fell below $109.50 a
barrel on Thursday on several bearish signals including the
possible re-opening of major Libyan ports this weekend and
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon unwind a
stimulus programme.               
    In other competing markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
January rose 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.5 percent.
      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1038 GMT
                                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      DEC3       0   -19.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2598   -19.00    2597    2640    1256
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2612   -18.00    2611    2657   15486
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6206   -24.00    6192    6278  772540
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7196   -38.00    7190    7272  724798
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   40.30    -0.10   40.21   40.49    4755
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   97.52    +0.08   97.31   97.61    9225
                                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.23 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.