VEGOILS-Palm ends lower as competing soy market drag
December 18, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends lower as competing soy market drag

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    * Market down on weak soy markets, but ringgit, flood
worries support - trader
    * Heavy rains in parts of Malaysia to drag on until Monday -
Meteorological Dept.

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Wednesday, following weaker competing soy markets
in China and the United States, but prices were held up by the
ringgit's poor performance and concerns of another wave of
floods disrupting output of the tropical oil. 
    The U.S. soyoil contract for January fell 0.7 percent
in late Asian trade, while the most active May soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost 0.4
percent. 
    Lower soyoil prices could channel food and fuel demand away
from palm, a rival edible oil.
    But the Malaysian ringgit, which fell 0.26 percent
to trade at 3.2555 against the U.S. dollar late Wednesday,
attracted buying interest from overseas investors and refiners
as it made the ringgit-priced feedstock cheaper. 
    "The market went down because of the external bad news from
China and the U.S. soybean oil markets," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    "But we have positive news from the ringgit weakness, and
fear of another round of monsoon floods, which is keeping the
market in range-trading between 2,550 and 2,600 ringgit," the
trader added. 
    The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had dropped 1.0 percent to 2,550 ringgit
($782) per tonne by Wednesday's close. Prices traded in a range
between 2,545 ringgit and 2,583. 
    Total traded volume stood at 38,116 lots of 25 tonnes,
slightly above the usual 35,000 lots.
    A second wave of monsoon rains is expected to hit several
states in Peninsular Malaysia, including palm-growing Johor and
Pahang, Malaysia's Meteorological Department's website showed on
Wednesday. 
    The department has pegged a "yellow stage" advisory for
these areas where rains are expected to drag on until next
Monday, and warned of floods in low-lying areas. 
    The first wave of floods two weeks ago forced nearly 60,000
people to evacuate.
    Floods could tighten palm oil supplies by disrupting
harvesting and transportation of palm fruit to mills. Fresh
fruit that are not crushed in the same day have higher levels of
free fatty acids, reducing its quality.     
    In other markets, Brent futures held steady above $108 a
barrel on Wednesday after sliding the previous day, with
investors reluctant to lock in positions ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve briefing that is expected to shed light on a plan to
taper its monetary stimulus.   
        
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2502   -30.00    2502    2535    1019
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2530   -31.00    2527    2565    8391
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2550   -26.00    2545    2583   18581
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6088    +0.00    5984    6088  886816
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    7008   -26.00    6930    7010  790586
  CBOT SOY OIL     JAN4   38.98    -0.33   38.96   39.45    4969
  NYMEX CRUDE      JAN4   97.16    -0.06   97.02   97.56    3711
                                                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1 = 3.26 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
