VEGOILS-Palm oil regains strength on ringgit, hits 2-week peak

* Benchmark contract bounces from lows, hits 2-week high * Dec 1-25 palm oil exports down 7.6 percent - SGS SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded from intraday lows on Thursday and rose to their highest in two weeks on bargain hunting and a weaker ringgit, but gains were capped by a 7 percent drop in exports so far this month. Volumes were also thin ahead of year-end holidays, making prices prone to wild swings. The Malaysian market, which sets the tone for global prices, is heading for its first annual gain in three. Exports of palm oil products for Dec. 1-25 fell 7.6 percent to 1,137,374 tonnes from 1,230,878 tonnes shipped during Nov. 1-25, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said. Malaysia is the world's second-largest palm oil producer. The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange hit an intraday low of 2,605 ringgit a tonne before bouncing to a high of 2,642 ringgit, its strongest since Dec. 12. It ended 0.42 percent higher at 2,636 ringgit ($801) a tonne. "Basically, the demand side is pretty quiet, maybe because we are coming towards the end of the year," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "I don't think the market can move much but it's a good time to buy palm oil now for next year's requirements. I would think the market is still looking to test the resistance of 2,700 ringgit." The total traded volumes stood at 15,376 lots, well below the average 35,000 lots. The ringgit fell to its lowest since September, tracking declines in other currencies in Southeast Asia. In theory, the weaker Malaysian currency makes palm cheaper for overseas buyers and refiners, and the market is also eyeing support from concerns over supply due to monsoon floods. The Meteorological Department issued a warning on a possible second wave of floods in state of Pahang in Peninsular Malaysia, beginning Dec. 30. The recent floods in Pahang forced more than 40,000 victims to be evacuated to relief centres. Earlier, another cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec. 1-25 fell 7.3 percent to 1,139,705 tonnes from 1,229,580 tonnes shipped during Nov. 1-25. In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for January was untraded while the most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange slipped more than half a percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN4 2600 -3.00 2582 2615 253 MY PALM OIL FEB4 2626 +9.00 2597 2632 1366 MY PALM OIL MAR4 2636 +11.00 2605 2642 9136 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 5942 -24.00 5916 5958 505814 CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6874 -36.00 6856 6896 499348 CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 39.50 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0 NYMEX CRUDE FEB4 99.31 +0.09 99.05 99.65 3802 ($1=3.29 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Sunil Nair)