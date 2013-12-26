FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil regains strength on ringgit, hits 2-week peak
December 26, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil regains strength on ringgit, hits 2-week peak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Benchmark contract bounces from lows, hits 2-week high
    * Dec 1-25 palm oil exports down 7.6 percent - SGS

    SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rebounded from intraday lows on Thursday and rose to their
highest in two weeks on bargain hunting and a weaker ringgit,
but gains were capped by a 7 percent drop in exports so far this
month. 
    Volumes were also thin ahead of year-end holidays, making
prices prone to wild swings. The Malaysian market, which sets
the tone for global prices, is heading for its first annual gain
in three. 
    Exports of palm oil products for Dec. 1-25 fell 7.6 percent
to 1,137,374 tonnes from 1,230,878 tonnes shipped during Nov.
1-25, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.
Malaysia is the world's second-largest palm oil producer. 
     The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange hit an intraday low of 2,605 ringgit a
tonne before bouncing to a high of 2,642 ringgit, its strongest
since Dec. 12. It ended 0.42 percent higher at 2,636 ringgit
($801) a tonne.  
    "Basically, the demand side is pretty quiet, maybe because
we are coming towards the end of the year," said a dealer with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "I don't think the market can move much but it's a good time
to buy palm oil now for next year's requirements. I would think
the market is still looking to test the resistance of 2,700
ringgit."
     The total traded volumes stood at 15,376 lots, well below
the average 35,000 lots.
     The ringgit fell to its lowest since September,
tracking declines in other currencies in Southeast Asia.
 
    In theory, the weaker Malaysian currency makes palm cheaper
for overseas buyers and refiners, and the market is also eyeing
support from concerns over supply due to monsoon floods. 
     The Meteorological Department issued a warning on a
possible second wave of floods in state of Pahang in Peninsular
Malaysia, beginning Dec. 30. The recent floods in Pahang forced
more than 40,000 victims to be evacuated to relief centres.
    Earlier, another cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services
reported that exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Dec.
1-25 fell 7.3 percent to 1,139,705 tonnes from 1,229,580 tonnes
shipped during Nov. 1-25. 
     In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil
contract for January was untraded while the most active
May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange slipped more than half a percent.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2600    -3.00    2582    2615     253
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2626    +9.00    2597    2632    1366
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2636   +11.00    2605    2642    9136
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    5942   -24.00    5916    5958  505814
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6874   -36.00    6856    6896  499348
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   39.50    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4   99.31    +0.09   99.05   99.65    3802
 ($1=3.29 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
