FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends little changed after hitting 2-wk high
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 27, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends little changed after hitting 2-wk high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Prices off intraday lows, hits 2-week high
    * Palm oil to climb to 2,883-3,058 ringgit-technicals
 

 (Updates with closing prices)
    SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
recouped early losses to hit a two-week high before ending
little changed on Friday as thin volumes ahead of year-end
holidays exaggerated movements. 
     The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed 0.08 percent lower at 2,632 ringgit
($800) a tonne after rising to 2,653 ringgit, its strongest
since Dec. 12, on bargain hunting and worries about supply due
to monsoon floods.
     The Malaysian market, which sets the tone for global
prices, is set for its first annual gain in three.
     "We may see prices pressured downward unless the upward
price momentum becomes stronger. The key support level will be
2,545 ringgit while the resistance level is 2,700 ringgit," said
Teoh Say Hwa, head of investment at Phillip Futures.
     Reflecting a volatile year-end trade, the contract had
earlier dropped to an intraday low of 2,626 ringgit because of a
slight rebound in the ringgit. 
     Total volumes were 19,149 lots, well below the average
35,000 lots.
     
    Palm oil production in Malaysia might be hampered as a
second wave of flood may hit Pahang by the end of December
according to Malaysia Meteorology Department's warning, said Say
Hwa at Phillip Futures.
    Malaysia Palm Oil Board data shows the second largest
matured oil palm planted area in Peninsular Malaysia is in
Pahang and the possible flood may disrupt harvesting and
transportation of fresh fruits in that area, she said.
    The ringgit rose as a strong yuan spurred
short-covering, but most emerging Asian currencies are likely to
stay weaker on expectations a solid U.S. recovery may allow the
Federal Reserve to further taper stimulus. 
     In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil
contract for January was up 0.21 percent, while the most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange barely moved. 
         
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2615    +3.00    2600    2628      50
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2624    -2.00    2618    2640    2143
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2632    -2.00    2626    2653   10611
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6050  +112.00    5928    6066  860784
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6922   +46.00    6842    6928  557200
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   39.31    +0.13   39.11   39.50    5394
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4   99.62    +0.07   99.37   99.77    6121
  ($1=3.29 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Sunil Nair and 
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.