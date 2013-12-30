FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower, but Borneo flood worries cap losses

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Heavy rain warnings over parts of Sarawak -Malaysia's
Meteorological Dept
    * Ringgit falls 0.1 pct to 3.2900 against U.S. dollar on
Monday
    * Palm's food and fuel demand to rise on stronger global
economy, biodiesel consumption -analyst

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended nearly flat on Monday, reversing some gains made earlier
on last-minute selling towards the session's close, although
fears of more monsoon floods supported prices. 
    Prices had earlier edged up after warnings of heavy rains
over a part of palm-producing Borneo signalled tighter supplies
of the tropical oil from the world's second-largest producer,
prompting investors to book purchases. 
    "They bought in the morning, but when they saw a lot of
players were not there and there was no follow-though buying,
they sold it off," said a trader with a local commodities
brokerage in Malaysia. 
    The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.04 percent to 2,629
ringgit ($700) per tonne by Monday's close.
    Prices had hit a peak of 2,653 ringgit on Friday, the
strongest since Dec. 12, in a rebound driven by a weaker
ringgit, bargain hunting and worries about supply due to monsoon
floods.
    Total traded volume stood at a mere 9,980 lots of 25 tonnes
compared with the average 35,000 lots as trading slowed to a
trickle due to the year-end holidays and small trade movements
exaggerated prices.     
    Malaysia's Meteorological Department has imposed "orange"
and "yellow" stage advisories over several parts of Sarawak,
warning of heavy intermittent rains until Tuesday that could
cause flash floods in low-lying areas.
    Sarawak is Malaysia's biggest state located in the Borneo
region that churns out about one-sixth of its palm oil
production.
    Severe floods could disrupt harvesting and transportation of
palm fruit in the No.2 producer, further squeezing palm
supplies, after output was dented by monsoon rains which
displaced about 60,000 people in parts of Peninsular Malaysia in
early December.   
    The Malaysian ringgit, which fell another 0.1
percent against the greenback on Monday, stoked buying interest
from overseas buyers and refiners.
    The ringgit has lost more than 7 percent so far this year,
weakening alongside most emerging Asian currencies which have
suffered losses to the dollar with the U.S. Federal Reserve to
start tapering its stimulus in January.
    Market players will be watching for December's full-month
palm oil export data from cargo surveyors to be released on
Tuesday.
    Palm oil's food and fuel demand is expected to rise into
next year on the back of a stronger global economy, analysts
say, as well as higher mandatory biodiesel requirements imposed
by the world's top producers Indonesia and Malaysia. 
    Supply of the tropical oil, however, could tighten as
production dwindles due to periods of delayed tree stress caused
by dry seasons which hit Indonesia in 2012 and 2013.
    "We upgraded the Malaysian plantation sector to 'overweight'
from 'neutral', as the earnings outlook brightens after two
years of contraction," RHB Research Institute analyst Alvin Tai
said in a note. 
    "Our crude palm oil price assumptions for 2014 and 2015 is
raised to 2,700 ringgit per tonne and 2,900 ringgit respectively
from 2,600 ringgit. We maintain our price assumption for 2013 at
2,400 ringgit per tonne."   
    The U.S. soyoil contract for March fell 0.1 percent
in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract
 on the Dalian Commodities Exchange gained 0.3 percent.
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1035 GMT
                                                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2603    -8.00    2536    2615     169
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2622    -3.00    2622    2640    1537
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2629    -3.00    2628    2649    6081
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6066   +66.00    6026    6116  860460
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6908   +18.00    6894    6974  604936
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   39.31    -0.04   39.21   39.42    4781
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4  100.24    -0.08  100.13  100.42    5939
                                                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
        
    ($1=3.29 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

