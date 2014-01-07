FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm hits near 3-wk low as China, US soy markets drag
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 7, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits near 3-wk low as China, US soy markets drag

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds new milestone)
    * Palm falls to 2,558 rgt in late trade, lowest since Dec.
20
    * Weak U.S., China soy markets weigh on palm -trader
    * Palm oil to end fall around 2,570 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged lower on Tuesday, hitting a near three-week low and
stretching losses into a fourth straight day as continued
weakness in U.S. and China soy markets dragged on the tropical
oil.
    Palm oil, the world's most traded vegetable oil, typically
tracks rival soy oil as both can be substituted for each other.
Weaker soy markets could channel some food and fuel demand away
from palm as the world's top buyers look for cheaper options.   
     
    The U.S. soyoil contract for March fell 1.1 percent
in late Asian trade, while the most active May soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange dropped 1.8
percent. 
    "The market has been a bit depressed over the past few days
because of weakness in these external agricultural products,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    "The actual support is now 2,550 ringgit. But if we have
persistent weakness in the U.S. and China markets, then our
market has no choice but to follow," the trader added. "Only the
ringgit will hamper the market from going down too sharp."
    The Malaysian ringgit was trading at 3.2800 against
the greenback on Tuesday, having dropped about 0.1 percent since
the start of the year. A weaker ringgit attracts buying interest
from overseas buyers and keeps prices supported.   
    The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had inched down 1.7 percent to 2,561
ringgit ($781) per tonne by Tuesday's close. Prices earlier
toucher 2,558 ringgit, the lowest level since Dec. 20. 
    Total traded volume stood at 28,972 lots of 25 tonnes,
slightly below the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil may end its current
downtrend around a support at 2,570 ringgit per tonne, as
indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement
analysis, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. 
               
    In other markets, Brent oil futures climbed above $107 a
barrel on Tuesday after five consecutive sessions of losses, as
investors weighed mixed signals from Libya and as cold weather
across the central United States threatened production.  
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2530   -36.00    2530    2552     191
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2541   -49.00    2539    2577    3387
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2561   -43.00    2558    2594   13680
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    5936   -64.00    5902    5992  530696
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6612  -124.00    6608    6680  671978
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   37.70    -0.42   37.69   38.16    4534
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4   93.83    +0.40   93.54   93.87    7355
                                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
  ($1=3.28 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.