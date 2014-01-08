FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-mth low on high stock worries, weak soy markets
January 8, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-mth low on high stock worries, weak soy markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    * Prices fall to 2,530 ringgit in late Wednesday trade
    * Malaysia Dec palm stocks seen down, but export demand
likely slipped -Reuters poll
    * Palm oil to drop to 2,520 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a near two-month low on Wednesday as worries that rising
vegetable oil supplies may outstrip global demand curbed buying
sentiment and prompted some investors to liquidate positions.
    Prices were also pressured by continued weakness in the U.S.
and China soy markets and extended losses into a fifth straight
day. Cheaper soy oil narrows palm's discount to the rival oil,
potentially channelling some food and fuel demand away. 
    A Reuters poll of planters and traders showed Malaysian palm
oil stocks in December likely eased for the first time in six
months after monsoon rains dented production, but weaker export
demand stemmed the fall and kept inventories elevated.
    
    "Stocks are still relatively high everywhere, even in
Indonesia. The market needs some demand appearing before it can
climb," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. 
    "That's the reason why investors are liquidating their
positions. They might be trying to break the 2,500 ringgit level
now," the Malaysia-based trader added.
    The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange hit a low of 2,530 ringgit in late trade on
Wednesday, the lowest since Nov. 12. Prices then settled at
2,548 ringgit ($779) per tonne by the day's close, a 0.5 percent
drop from the previous session.
    Total traded volume stood at 47,368 lots of 25 tonnes, much
higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil may fall more to 2,520
ringgit per tonne, after a moderate rebound to 2,577 ringgit, 
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Industry regulator Malaysia's Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will
release official data on stocks, exports and output in the
world's No.2 producer on Friday.
    "Palm prices could continue to tread water as traders await
Friday's MPOB and USDA reports," said a trader with a local
commodities brokerage.
    "Prices are likely to grind lower through the first quarter
of 2014 with forecasts for bigger crops limiting buying
enthusiasm," the trader added.
    Chicago soybeans edged lower on Wednesday on expectations
the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its forecast for
global inventories later this week. Analysts said there is
additional pressure on soybeans with expectations of bumper
production in Brazil and Argentina. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for March edged down 0.6 percent in late Asian trade,
while the most active May soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange lost 0.4 percent. 
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
                                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2520   -10.00    2493    2524     473
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2531   -11.00    2512    2543    6336
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2548   -13.00    2530    2564   21202
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    5786  -158.00    5776    5930  899106
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6608   -24.00    6574    6628  693480
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   37.69    -0.24   37.68   37.94    4978
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4   93.78    +0.11   93.70   94.18    8947
                                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
    ($1=3.27 Malaysian ringgit)    

 (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
