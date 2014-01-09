FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-month low ahead of key industry report
January 9, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-month low ahead of key industry report

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds new quote, updates prices)
    * Investors take positions ahead of key industry
report-trader
    * Palm oil to test support at 2,520 ringgit -technicals
    * Malaysia Dec stocks to fall, but exports likely slowed
-Reuters poll

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
dropped to their lowest in almost two months on Thursday,
stretching losses into a sixth straight session as a round of
technical selling pressured prices and a stronger ringgit curbed
buying interest.
    Prices, however, gained a little traction in afternoon trade
as the current weakness attracted bargain hunters, stoking some
demand for the tropical oil.
    Some investors began squaring positions ahead of a key
industry report on Malaysia's end-December stocks and output,
lending some support to prices which have slipped nearly 4
percent so far this week.
    "The sell-off was a bit overdone today. Demand is returning
after palm olein prices breached below $800 per tonne," said a
trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    "Investors who have sold all this while, and brought the
market from 2,600 ringgit to 2,500 ringgit, don't want to be
caught should the MPOB report turns out to be a tad bullish."
    Official data on inventories, exports and output in the
world's No.2 producer will be released by industry regulator the
Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Friday.
    The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.2 percent to 2,541 ringgit
($775) per tonne by Thursday's close, after hitting 2,517
ringgit earlier - its lowest since early November.
    Total traded volume stood at 47,513 lots of 25 tonnes, much
higher than the average 35,00 lots.   
    "But there's quite a lot buying interest coming in at these
levels. Compared to Wednesday morning, today's trade is about
five to six times more," a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage told Reuters.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to test a
support at 2,520 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will
open the way towards 2,485 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao said.   
    But worries that rising edible oil supplies would outstrip
global demand lingered, as investors fretted that sluggish
exports could keep palm oil stockpiles elevated.
    A Reuters poll estimated that Malaysian palm oil stocks in
December likely eased for the first time since June after
monsoon weather hampered production, but weaker export demand
stemmed the fall.             
    Investors will be watching out for cargo surveyor export
data for the first 10 days of January, also to be issued on
Friday, to gauge food and fuel demand of the tropical oil from
its biggest buyers China and India. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for March rose 0.4 percent in late Asian trade, while the
most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange gained 0.5 percent. 
    In other markets, oil rose towards $108 a barrel on
Thursday, as caution prevailed on prospects for a solution to
Libya's oil exports deadlock. 
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT
                                                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JAN4    2480   -37.00    2480    2490      46
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2525    -4.00    2499    2538    4593
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2541    -6.00    2516    2555   22832
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    5812   -18.00    5768    5866  686098
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6636   +30.00    6578    6674  592278
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   37.82    +0.13   37.60   37.90    4495
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4   92.75    +0.42   92.50   92.85    9177
                                                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
 ($1=3.28 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
