VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-month low ahead of key industry report

(Adds new quote, updates prices) * Investors take positions ahead of key industry report-trader * Palm oil to test support at 2,520 ringgit -technicals * Malaysia Dec stocks to fall, but exports likely slowed -Reuters poll By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in almost two months on Thursday, stretching losses into a sixth straight session as a round of technical selling pressured prices and a stronger ringgit curbed buying interest. Prices, however, gained a little traction in afternoon trade as the current weakness attracted bargain hunters, stoking some demand for the tropical oil. Some investors began squaring positions ahead of a key industry report on Malaysia's end-December stocks and output, lending some support to prices which have slipped nearly 4 percent so far this week. "The sell-off was a bit overdone today. Demand is returning after palm olein prices breached below $800 per tonne," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Investors who have sold all this while, and brought the market from 2,600 ringgit to 2,500 ringgit, don't want to be caught should the MPOB report turns out to be a tad bullish." Official data on inventories, exports and output in the world's No.2 producer will be released by industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Friday. The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.2 percent to 2,541 ringgit ($775) per tonne by Thursday's close, after hitting 2,517 ringgit earlier - its lowest since early November. Total traded volume stood at 47,513 lots of 25 tonnes, much higher than the average 35,00 lots. "But there's quite a lot buying interest coming in at these levels. Compared to Wednesday morning, today's trade is about five to six times more," a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage told Reuters. Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to test a support at 2,520 ringgit per tonne, a break below which will open the way towards 2,485 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. But worries that rising edible oil supplies would outstrip global demand lingered, as investors fretted that sluggish exports could keep palm oil stockpiles elevated. A Reuters poll estimated that Malaysian palm oil stocks in December likely eased for the first time since June after monsoon weather hampered production, but weaker export demand stemmed the fall. Investors will be watching out for cargo surveyor export data for the first 10 days of January, also to be issued on Friday, to gauge food and fuel demand of the tropical oil from its biggest buyers China and India. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for March rose 0.4 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange gained 0.5 percent. In other markets, oil rose towards $108 a barrel on Thursday, as caution prevailed on prospects for a solution to Libya's oil exports deadlock. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN4 2480 -37.00 2480 2490 46 MY PALM OIL FEB4 2525 -4.00 2499 2538 4593 MY PALM OIL MAR4 2541 -6.00 2516 2555 22832 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 5812 -18.00 5768 5866 686098 CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 6636 +30.00 6578 6674 592278 CBOT SOY OIL MAR4 37.82 +0.13 37.60 37.90 4495 NYMEX CRUDE FEB4 92.75 +0.42 92.50 92.85 9177 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.28 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)