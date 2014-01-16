FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm rises for 2nd day as lower output may cut supplies
#Asia
January 16, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm rises for 2nd day as lower output may cut supplies

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Seasonal decline in output may reduce supplies
    * Slow demand continues to weigh on the market
    * Market keeping an eye on ringgit, which is weakening

    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil edged up on
Thursday, rising for a second straight session as a seasonal
drop in production is likely to cut excess supplies, although
gains were capped by weak demand.
    There was additional support for the palm oil market
stemming from U.S. soybean futures, which rose for a sixth
session as strong demand for U.S. stocks continued to underpin
the market. 
    The benchmark April palm oil contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 9 ringgit to 2,546 ringgit a
tonne by the midday break. The volume stood at 14,035 lots.
    "Production is coming down, so the supply might get tighter
in the coming months," said a trader with foreign commodities
brokerage. "But prices will ultimately depend on demand which is
not very strong at the moment."
    The market fell to its lowest in more than two months on
Monday amid concerns over weak demand.
    Exports of palm oil products from Jan. 1 to 15 fell 28.1
percent to 460,248 tonnes from 640,240 tonnes shipped during
Dec. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.
    Another surveyor, SGS, reported exports during the period
fell 27.4 percent to 467,817 tonnes from 644,556 tonnes shipped
during Dec. 1-15.  
    On the technical front, palm oil is expected to
gain further to 2,555 ringgit per tonne, as it has cleared a
resistance at 2,520 ringgit, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters
market analyst. 
    A wave c that started at the Jan. 2 high of 2,669 ringgit
has completed and will be further reversed by the current
rebound. A Fibonacci projection analysis on the wave c reveals
that the rebound has gone above 2,520 ringgit, the 100 percent
projection level.
    Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose to a nine-month high in
December, industry data showed, missing expectations for a drop
as lacklustre demand offset a fall in output caused by floods.
 
    The market is also keeping a close watch on the ringgit
 currency which is weakening and it could boost margins of
refiners.
    "It is possible that refiners might start chasing crude palm
oil to cover their supplies if the ringgit weakens," the trader
said.
    In other markets, Brent fell below $107 a barrel as
expectations of more supply from the Middle East and North
Africa outweighed a large drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. 
    In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for March eased 0.4 percent in Asian trade. The most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange was little changed.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0501 GMT
                                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  FEB4    2515    +8.00    2511    2517     457
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  MAR4    2533    +9.00    2524    2537    3938
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  APR4    2546    +9.00    2537    2551    6301
  M'ASIA PALM OIL  MAY4    2555   +11.00    2544    2557    1064
  DALIAN SOY OIL   MAY4    6626    +6.00    6622    6650  194262
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   37.83    -0.16   37.81   37.99    1502
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4   94.20    +0.03   94.10   94.39    2638
                                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
