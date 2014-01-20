FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Weak ringgit lifts palm to 2-wk high, but sluggish exports weigh
January 20, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Weak ringgit lifts palm to 2-wk high, but sluggish exports weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds SGS export figures, updates prices)
    * Prices rise to 2,585 ringgit in late trade, highest since
Jan. 7
    * Malaysia's Jan 1-20 palm oil exports fall 15.3-15.5 pct-
cargo surveyors
    * Palm oil faces resistance at 2,564 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to their highest in two weeks on Monday as a weaker ringgit
prompted buying interest from overseas investors, but sluggish
exports put a lid on gains and kept prices in a tight range.
    The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.5 percent on Monday,
hitting its lowest point in more than four months to trade at
3.3145 against the U.S. dollar. A weaker ringgit boosts margins
for overseas buyers and refiners. 
    Weak demand for the tropical oil, however, weighed on
prices. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported that
exports of Malaysian palm oil products in Jan. 1-20 fell 15
percent compared to a month ago as India, the world's biggest
palm oil consumer, cut back purchases. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
showed exports fell 15.5 percent to 743,487 tonnes for the same
period. 
    "Only a significant reduction in January and February
production could stimulate export demand for palm oil, and funds
have plenty of shorts to cover after selling crude palm oil
futures aggressively since early January," said a trader with a
local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had risen 1.6 percent to 2,580 ringgit
($779) per tonne by Monday's close. Prices had hit 2,585 ringgit
in late trade, their highest since Jan. 7. 
    Total traded volume stood at 38,720 lots of 25 tonnes,
slightly higher than the usual 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to test a
resistance at 2,564 ringgit per tonne, a break above which will
lead to a further gain to 2,588 ringgit, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.  
    Stronger China soy markets helped support palm. Palm
typically tracks soyoil as both vegetable oils are commonly used
as substitutes for each other.
    The most active May soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 1.4 percent in late Asian
trade. 
    Traders said weak palm prices last week have attracted
bargain hunters looking for cheap deals. Prices plunged to a
two-month low on Jan. 13 on fears that rising stockpiles in the
world's second-largest producer would overwhelm demand.
    "Futures found a lifeline from bargain hunting, weaker
ringgit, and short-covering circa 2,485-2,490 ringgit last
week," the trader added.    
    In other markets, Brent crude edged lower towards $106 per
barrel on Monday, weighed down by data which showed China's oil
consumption slowed in 2013 and as Iran started implementing a
nuclear deal with world powers. 
    U.S. markets are closed on Monday.
        
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2562   +47.00    2537    2562     746
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2568   +43.00    2548    2572    6551
  MY PALM OIL      APR4    2580   +40.00    2559    2585   14042
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    5922  +104.00    5764    5936  750760
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6702   +90.00    6554    6716  805810
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   37.74    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4   93.66    -0.71   93.56   94.16    1659
                                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.31 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
