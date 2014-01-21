FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm ends at 2-wk high on stronger U.S. soyoil markets
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 21, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends at 2-wk high on stronger U.S. soyoil markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Recasts, updates prices)
    * Prices rise to 2,589 ringgit in late trade, highest since
Jan 7
    * U.S. soy markets lend support to palm -trader
    * Indonesia cuts Feb crude palm oil export tax to 10.5 pct

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KOALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Tuesday, as stronger soy markets helped palm
recover from early losses, although gains were still capped by
worries of lacklustre demand for the tropical oil.   
    The U.S. soyoil contract for March rose 1.5 percent
in late Asian trade, lifting benchmark palm oil values to their
fourth straight day of gains. 
    "The U.S. soyoil market is leading the way," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    Palm typically tracks soy oil, a competing edible oil. 
    Traders said a weak Malaysian ringgit also stoked
demand from overseas buyers and refiners, supporting prices.    
    The benchmark April contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange settled 0.4 percent higher at 2,588 ringgit
($780) per tonne. During the session, April palm oil advanced
one tick higher to 2,589 ringgit, its highest since Jan. 7.
    Total traded volume stood at 41,261 lots of 25 tonnes, much
higher than the usual 35,000 lots.   
    But sluggish food and fuel demand for the tropical oil
capped the rise. Weak exports could add to Malaysia's
inventories, which hit a nine-month high of 1.99 million tonnes
at end-December. 
    Cargo surveyors on Monday reported that exports of Malaysian
palm oil products fell between 15 and 16 percent in the Jan.
1-20 period from a month ago, as demand by the world's biggest
palm oil buyer India slackened.    
    "Exports are not so good. The demand is not picking up.
Surprisingly China is not buying a lot, but maybe they will
replenish their stocks later on," another trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur said. 
    Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, on Tuesday cut
its export tax for crude palm oil to 10.5 percent for February,
down from 12 percent in the previous month. 
    Malaysia earlier said it will maintain its own duties for
the crude grade at 5.0 percent. 
    In other markets, oil rose above $107 a barrel on Tuesday as
the International Energy Agency raised its forecast for global
oil demand this year, citing accelerating economic growth that
would outstrip supply. 
    In other competing vegetable oil markets, the most active
May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange was flat in late Asian trade. 
      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1025 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      FEB4    2571   +11.00    2542    2571     970
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2578   +10.00    2547    2580    4885
  MY PALM OIL      APR4    2588    +9.00    2556    2589   17380
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    5888    +4.00    5876    5936  387396
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6666    -2.00    6662    6708  351098
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   38.32    +0.58   37.93   38.45   15059
  NYMEX CRUDE      FEB4   94.42    +0.05   93.43   94.50    6104
                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
       
 ($1=3.31 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.