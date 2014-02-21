FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm ends flat, but posts biggest weekly gain in nearly 4 months
February 21, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm ends flat, but posts biggest weekly gain in nearly 4 months

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds Wilmar exec quote, adds El Nino element)
    * Palm posts 3.4 pct gain this week, biggest in 14
    * Prices to consolidate between 2,720-2,700 rgt - trader
    * Some weather agencies say El Nino to return in 2014
    * Palm oil to retrace to 2,712 ringgit - technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended flat on
Friday, with prices pressured by losses in competing soyoil markets overseas,
although robust export demand and worries of tighter edible oil supply curbed
losses. 
    The U.S. soyoil contract for May fell 0.1 percent in late Asian
trade, while the most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange slipped 0.2 percent.            
    Weekly benchmark prices, however, rose 3.4 percent, stretching gains into a
third straight week and posting their biggest gain in nearly four months, after
better-than-expected export data and concerns of dry weather squeezing supplies
lifted the market to a 17-month high on Tuesday. 
    "It's a profit-taking day. The Dalian is not so impressive, U.S. soybean oil
was marginally down in the morning," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage. 
    "Prices will try to consolidate between 2,720-2,700 ringgit."
    The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives
Exchange ended flat on Friday at 2,755 ringgit ($837) per tonne. Trade was
choppy, with prices moving in a 2,720 to 2,758 ringgit range.
    Total traded volume stood at 47,313 lots of 25 tonnes, much higher than the
usual 35,000 lots.                   
    Market participants said dry conditions in parts of No.2 producer Malaysia
have hindered the growth of fresh fruit bunches on oil palm trees, leading to a
sharp drop in output this month. 
    The tropical plant typically needs ample sunshine and water to flourish, and
yields could fall further in the next few months if the weather does not let up,
traders said.
    "The weather is seasonally hot this time of the year in Malaysia, Indonesia
and parts of Thailand. But it's hotter and drier this year," the Kuala
Lumpur-based trader said. "It might be the effect of El Nino coming in. I see
output going down, while demand is going up."
    The El Nino weather pattern that can trigger drought in some parts of the
world is increasingly likely to return this year, according to scientists,
hitting production of key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar. A strong El Nino
can wither crops in Australia, Southeast Asia, India and Africa when other parts
of the globe such as the U.S. Midwest and Brazil are drenched in rains.
 
    Cargo surveyors reported on Thursday that exports of Malaysian palm oil
products rose about 17 percent in the Feb. 1-20 period from a month earlier,
thanks to bigger demand from top edible oil consumer India.  
     
    Robust demand from the biodiesel industry is also slated to give a leg to
palm prices this year, as aggressive biodiesel programmes in top producers
Indonesia and Malaysia soak up supplies and curb exports of the tropical oil.
 
    Biodiesel use in Indonesia could rise to 3.5 million tonnes this year, up
from about 1 million tonnes consumed in 2013, Martua Sitorus, executive deputy
chairman at the world's top palm oil processor Wilmar International 
told Reuters.      
    But technicals showed Malaysian palm oil was expected to retrace to support
at 2,712 ringgit per tonne as it has failed to break resistance at 2,764
ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.              
    In other markets, Brent crude oil slipped towards $110 a barrel on Friday
but remained on course for its highest weekly close this year, as supply
disruptions in Africa tighten the market.       
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1027 GMT
                                                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR4    2777   +12.00    2736    2777     745
  MY PALM OIL      APR4    2779    +9.00    2739    2779    4732
  MY PALM OIL      MAY4    2755    +0.00    2720    2758   21723
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4    6074   +12.00    6052    6140  372234
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY4    6772   -12.00    6764    6830  227842
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR4   40.57    +0.00   40.36   40.62    3541
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR4  102.54    -0.21  102.50  102.92    6761
                                                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1 = 3.29 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE,; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

