VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 8
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and
other vegetable oil markets.
    
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched down in thin trade on Monday as a stronger
local currency stemmed buying interest for the ringgit-denominated feedstock,
although anticipation of tighter inventories capped losses. 
*  U.S. soybean futures slid on Monday as increased imports of the oilseed from
South America were expected to alleviate tight supplies in the United States,
the world's top producer of the crop. 
*  U.S. oil futures dipped below $100 on Monday, falling more than a dollar a
barrel after stock markets tumbled, with Brent crude prices losing even more on
the prospect of additional supplies from Libya. 
            
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street stocks slumped on Monday, extending a broad retreat in global
equities markets from a six-year high touched last week, while U.S. Treasuries'
yields moved lower. 
*       
    
RELATED   
> Indi oilmeal exports drop for 2nd year, SE Asian demand hurts 
> Strategie Grains raises EU rapeseed crop f'cast to 21.55 mln T 
    
DATA/EVENTS    
> Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release data on
Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks, exports and production on April 10.
> Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
will release Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil export data on April 10.
     
    
  Soy and crude oil prices at 2351 GMT
                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
 
 
 
 
 
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY4   41.43    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY4  100.77    +0.33  100.68  100.82     589
                                                                                           
 
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 

    * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil,
Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type.
    * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India,
Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double
click between the brackets. 
    * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by
double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same
chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11.

Vegetable oils                    -- 
Malaysian palm oil exports        --  
CBOT soyoil futures               -- <0#BO:>     
CBOT soybean futures              -- <0#S:>      
Indian solvent                    -- 
Weekly Indian vegetable oils      --   
Dalian Commodity Exchange         --  
Dalian soyoil futures             -- <0#DBY:>  
Dalian refined palm oil futures   -- <0#DCP:>  
Zhengzhou rapeseed oil            -- <0#COI:>  
European edible oil prices/trades --

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
