VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 9
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 11:51 PM / 3 years ago

VEGOILS-Market factors to watch April 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and
other vegetable oil markets.
    
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a two-month low on Tuesday after the
ringgit climbed to a nearly four-month high, with prices further weighed by
estimates showing production in the second-largest grower jumped last month.
 
* U.S. corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday as traders squared positions a
day ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report in which the
government is expected to pare its stocks forecasts for both crops, traders
said. 
* U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday in a
technical-driven rally boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and forecasts for a draw
on stockpiles of domestic oil products. 
            
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar and euro fell sharply against the yen on Tuesday as hopes for
additional stimulus out of Japan faded, while bargain-hunting on Wall Street
lifted stock prices after three days of losses. 
*       
    
DATA/EVENTS    
> Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release data on
Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks, exports and production on April 10.
> Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
will release Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil export data on April 10.
    
  Soy and crude oil prices at 2349 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
 
 
 
 
 
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY4   42.14    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY4  102.34    -0.22  102.19  102.38    1277
                                                                                            
 
 
 
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
    * For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil,
Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type.
    * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India,
Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double
click between the brackets. 
    * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by
double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same
chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11.

Vegetable oils                    -- 
Malaysian palm oil exports        --  
CBOT soyoil futures               -- <0#BO:>     
CBOT soybean futures              -- <0#S:>      
Indian solvent                    -- 
Weekly Indian vegetable oils      --   
Dalian Commodity Exchange         --  
Dalian soyoil futures             -- <0#DBY:>  
Dalian refined palm oil futures   -- <0#DCP:>  
Zhengzhou rapeseed oil            -- <0#COI:>  
European edible oil prices/trades --

