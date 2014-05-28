VEGOILS-Palm falls for 4th day; firm crude, weak ringgit provide support

(Updates prices, tweaks first paragraph, adds fresh trader comment) * Palm oil still targets 2,472 ringgit - technicals * Ringgit weakens to 3.2200 per dollar on Monday * Prices stuck in range, investors wait for fresh leads -trader By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, falling for a fourth straight day as an anticipation of slowing demand for the tropical oil weighed, although firm crude oil markets and a weakening ringgit kept prices propped up. Market participants were also cautious and stayed on the sidelines awaiting more leads on export demand and production, traders said, keeping trade volumes low. "Demand is softening and buyers are not exactly chasing. It could be because they are well covered for Ramadan," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. Cargo surveyor data showed that exports of Malaysian palm oil products during May 1-25 rose 13-14 percent from a month ago, rising at a slower pace than earlier in May. The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.1 percent to 2,503 ringgit ($776) per tonne by Wednesday's close. Prices in the afternoon session rose to 2,527 ringgit as the weaker ringgit fuelled buying interest. Total traded volume stood at 32,308 lots of 25 tonnes, below the usual 35,000 lots. Technicals showed that a bearish target at 2,472 ringgit per tonne remains unchanged for Malaysian palm oil, as it has cleared a support at 2,513 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Firm crude oil, however, provided support to palm prices, as it makes the tropical oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. "We have strong crude to fuel biodiesel activities. When crude trades above $100 there's some excitement for us," said another commodities trader in Kuala Lumpur. Brent oil rose on Wednesday, holding above $110 a barrel on renewed optimism about steady demand growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, coupled with further disruptions to Libyan supplies. Heightened geopolitical risk in Libya and Ukraine has helped Brent crude gain more than 6 percent since early April and U.S. oil gain nearly 6 percent in the month of May. A weaker ringgit on Monday also stoked buying interest from overseas buyers and refiners. The Malaysian ringgit fell 0.1 percent to 3.2200 per dollar in late trade, after advancing 1.7 percent so far this year. In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for July edged up 0.8 percent in late Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange gained 0.3 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1020 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN4 2508 -1.00 2500 2517 416 MY PALM OIL JUL4 2505 +0.00 2496 2526 2542 MY PALM OIL AUG4 2503 -2.00 2493 2527 18621 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 5960 +56.00 5870 5976 325534 CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 6822 +22.00 6750 6834 307056 CBOT SOY OIL JUL4 40.26 +0.32 39.92 40.33 3785 NYMEX CRUDE JUL4 104.34 +0.23 104.05 104.39 10230 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.2250 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2556 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)