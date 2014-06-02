FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm falls to near 7-1/2 month low on disappointing export data, weak soy
#Asia
June 2, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm falls to near 7-1/2 month low on disappointing export data, weak soy

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Prices fall to lowest since Oct.18, 2013
    * Malaysia's May palm exports up 7.8 pct m/m -ITS
    * Palm oil to drop to 2,341 ringgit -technicals

    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell for a seventh straight session on Monday to hit their
lowest in nearly seven-and-a-half months, as weak soyoil prices
and disappointing export data dragged on the tropical oil.
    The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange fell to 2,386 ringgit in early trade, its
weakest since Oct. 18, 2013, before settling at 2,389 ringgit
($741) per tonne by the midday break, down 1.4 percent.
    Total traded volume stood at 15,489 lots of 25 tonnes, above
the usual 12,500 lots.   
    Market participants said although demand for palm oil
improved in May compared to April, the export growth slowed down
towards the end of the month, signalling dwindling demand for
the tropical oil despite a major festival just around the
corner.
    "Fundamentally, palm itself is not so bearish. But there are
people who feel that the export pace has not been too friendly,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. 
    "We were expecting exports to maintain a very good pace
until the end of the month. But the ITS number shows that it did
not materialise," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added. 
    Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) reported that
a total of 1,315,952 tonnes of Malaysian palm oil products were
shipped in May, 7.8 percent higher month-on-month, but slower
than the 23 percent jump recorded in the May 1-15 period.
 
    Consumption of palm oil, used as a cooking oil and as an
ingredient in a wide range of food, typically climbs ahead of
the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr festival.
Ramadan will commence from June-end this year. 
    Technicals showed that palm oil is expected to drop to 2,341
ringgit per tonne, as it has cleared support at 2,422 ringgit,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 
    He added that a sudden rise above 2,422 ringgit, however,
will signal a false break below this level and the target at
2,341 ringgit has to be temporarily aborted.
     
      
    Malaysian palm prices, which set the tone for global prices,
have lost more than 10 percent since the start of the year. 
    Prices in May dropped nearly 8 percent in its largest
monthly decline since September 2012, hurt by a stronger ringgit
and losses in competing soy markets.
    "External markets are on the weak side. Last Friday soy took
a big hit. With this kind of sentiment -- exports not up to
expectations and soy closing down 90 points last Friday -- you
can't really expect the market to rally," the trader added. 
    The U.S. soyoil contract for July was flat in early
Asian trade on Monday, while the most active September soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost
0.6 percent.
    In other markets, Brent futures rose towards $110 a barrel
as data showing China's factory activity expanded at its
quickest pace in five months in May revived hopes of healthy
demand growth from the world's second-biggest oil consumer.
 
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0632 GMT
                                                                                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN4    2410   -16.00    2410    2421      10
  MY PALM OIL      JUL4    2395   -31.00    2390    2418    1036
  MY PALM OIL      AUG4    2389   -34.00    2386    2416    6750
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4    5882   -48.00    5862    5900  235256
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP4    6762   -40.00    6750    6788  223938
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL4   38.49    +0.00   38.36   38.60    3379
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL4  103.29    +0.58  102.84  103.35    6282
                                                                                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
      
 ($1 = 3.222 Malaysian ringgit)
 ($1 = 6.2473 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
