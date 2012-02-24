FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher; global growth worries weigh
February 24, 2012 / 5:07 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher; global growth worries weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil to range 3,244-3,292 ringgit -technicals
    * Indonesia keeps palm export tax at 16.5 pct for March

 (Updates throughout)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures closed higher on Friday, although gains were capped as
investors were wary that rising oil prices could hurt global
economic growth and commodity demand.  	
    Emerging concerns that No.2 edible oil consumer China's
demand for the tropical oil could ease on high stock levels may
further depress prices that rose more than 6 percent this month
alone.	
    "China's demand for palm oil will slow down as its economy
is slowing and the government is trying to maintain slow
growth," said a Singapore-based physical trader with a local
trading company.	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to close at
3,276 ringgit ($1,088) per tonne. Prices hit a high of 3,294
ringgit on Wednesday, the highest since June 9 last year.	
    Traded volumes were thin at 19,442 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Reuters analyst Wang Tao said prices will consolidate in a
range of 3,244-3,292 ringgit per tonne based on technical
analysis. 	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 20 days of February
fell 2 percent and 0.6 percent from a month ago, according to
cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale
de Surveillance, respectively.  	
    That indicated an improvement in demand prospects compared
to a 14 percent decline for the first 15 days of the month. An
improving demand outlook for the edible oil has lifted the
futures market, which is up 1 percent this week.	
    But traders were starting to focus on a probable slowdown in
Chinese demand. China is the world's second largest palm oil
importer.	
    "China's imports of palm oil will definitely be going down
as stock level is now at 900,000 tonnes, almost a million
tonnes. Normally, stock level ranges from 400,000-500,000
tonnes," said a China-based trader with a foreign trading house.	
    Top palm oil producer Indonesia will keep its export tax for
palm oil unchanged at 16.5 percent and its tax on refined palm
olein at 8 percent for March, a trade ministry official said on
Friday.    	
    Oil rose towards $124 a barrel on Friday, heading for a
fifth straight weekly gain, as concern over cuts in Iranian
supply offset worries that high oil prices could restrain
demand.     	
    In related vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for March delivery fell 0.1 percent and the most active
September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian
Commodity exchange were almost flat owning to depressed demand.	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3232    +7.00    3210    3237     271
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3260    +5.00    3234    3266    1200
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3276    +4.00    3251    3281   10522
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8348   +14.00    8312    8374  110988
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9362    -4.00    9352    9412  302636
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAR2   54.14    -0.06   53.99   54.20    5184
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  108.41    +0.58  108.19  108.70   17325
                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
 * Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com	
($1=3.0100 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Sugita Katyal)

