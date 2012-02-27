FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil off 8-1/2-mth highs; exports support
#Asia
February 27, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil off 8-1/2-mth highs; exports support

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil to rise to 3,322 ringgit -technicals
    * Exports up 1.1 percent for Feb. 1-25 -ITS

 (updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures ended off an eight-and-a-half month high on Monday, with
traders booking some profit on a rally driven by improving
demand and still-high energy prices.	
    Oil prices also slipped below $125 after five days of gains
pushed the benchmark to 10-month highs, prompting other
commodity markets like palm oil to give up some gains.	
    Palm oil prices have gained more than 6 percent so far this
year.	
    "The export trend is positive for crude palm oil prices.
High oil prices will also be supportive because about 11 percent
of global vegetable oil is used for biodiesel," said Alan Lim,
research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank.	
    "But the Europe situation is still unresolved in the short
term and that could be mildly negative for palm oil prices," the
analyst cautioned. 	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.2 percent to 3,282
ringgit ($1,086) per tonne after going as high as 3,298 ringgit,
the highest since June 9 last year.	
    Traded volumes stood at 20,246 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,500 lots.	
    Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao predicted palm oil
prices to rise to 3,322 ringgit per tonne based on a wave
pattern analysis. 	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25 days of February
edged up 1.1 percent compared to a month ago, the first increase
posted this month, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services. 	
    That indicated an improvement in demand prospects compared
to a 2 percent decline for the first 20 days of this month. 	
    Traders attributed the improvement to the tax-free export
quotas for 3 million tonnes of crude palm oil issued in early
February. 	
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance will
release its export data later on Monday. 	
    Traders were starting to look at a probable slowdown in
China's palm oil demand, as stock levels were high for the
world's second largest palm oil importer.	
    Profit-taking in the energy markets also weighed on other
vegetable oil markets. The U.S. soyoil contract for March
delivery fell 0.5 percent late Asian trade.	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3230    -2.00    3225    3251     528
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3264    +4.00    3250    3282    2485
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3282    +6.00    3266    3300   11606
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8388   +48.00    8358    8414   94108
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9416   +38.00    9374    9436  262910
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.40    -0.25   54.39   54.82    5910
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  108.49    -1.28  108.47  109.77   19533
                                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
	
 * Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com	
($1=3.0165 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

