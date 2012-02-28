FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on prospect of higher demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 28, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on prospect of higher demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects to show palm oil down 7 percent so far this month,
not year)	
    * Bullish target at 3,322 ringgit unchanged -technicals
    * Exports inched up for first time for Feb. 1-25
    * Cargo surveyors to release Feb export data on Wed

    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by improving demand
prospects, but gains were limited as investors worried about the
risks to global growth from high oil prices.  	
    Malaysian export numbers on Monday pointed to strengthening
demand, helping to lift palm oil prices which have gained 7
percent so far this month.     	
    "Exports were quite weak last month. Overall demand is
higher this month and it should be positive for prices," said
James Ratnam, an analyst with TA Securities in Malaysia.	
    "Recently the U.S. Department of Agriculture revised soybean
stocks downwards. So all these things coming together and they
are pushing prices up." 	
    By the midday break, benchmark May palm oil futures 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.4 percent to
3,295 ringgit ($1,095) per tonne. It touched an intraday high of
3,298 ringgit on Monday, a level last seen since June 9 last
year.	
    Traded volumes were thin at 5,866 lots of 25 tonnes each as
investors were wary of high oil prices denting global growth,
compared to the usual 12,500 lots.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25 days of February
edged up 1.1 percent compared to a month ago, the first increase
posted this month, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services. 	
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
reported a higher increase of 4.5 percent for the same period,
an improvement compared to the decline in exports for the first
20 days of the month. 	
    Traders attributed the improvement in shipment to the
tax-free export quotas for 3 million tonnes of crude palm oil
issued in early February. 	
    Market players will be keeping a close watch as cargo
surveyors issue February export numbers on Wednesday.	
    Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said a bullish target at
3,322 ringgit per tonne remains unchanged for palm oil.
 	
    In related news, Wilmar International Ltd, the
world's largest listed palm oil plantation firm, said it has
acquired a 10.1 percent interest in Australasian food company
Goodman Fielder Ltd, for around A$115 million ($124
million).	
    Brent crude futures extended losses and slipped below $124
on Tuesday, snapping a surge that threatened to hurt the global
economy while concerns over supply from the Middle East helped
stem the slide. 	
    Other vegetable markets posted moderate gains. The U.S.
soyoil contract for March delivery gained 0.1 percent in
Asian trade and the most active September 2012 soyoil contract
 on China's Dalian Commodity exchange inched up 0.4
higher.	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0531 GMT
                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3245   +10.00    3238    3245     192
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3278   +14.00    3272    3278     425
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3295   +12.00    3290    3297    2825
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8418   +26.00    8398    8426   46680
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9458   +44.00    9436    9472  158288
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.89    +0.03   54.74   54.90    1785
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  108.06    -0.50  107.84  108.09    4170
                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   	
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com	
($1=3.0095 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.