VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 8-1/2-mth high on demand hopes
February 28, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 8-1/2-mth high on demand hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bullish target at 3,322 ringgit unchanged -technicals
    * Exports inched up for Feb. 1-25
    * Cargo surveyors to release Feb export data on Wed

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures touched a new eight-and-a-half month high on Tuesday,
buoyed by improving demand prospects, but gains were limited as
investors worried about the risks to global growth from high oil
prices.  	
    Malaysian export numbers on Monday pointed to strengthening
demand, helping to lift palm oil prices which have gained 7
percent so far this month.     	
    "Exports were quite weak last month. Overall demand is
higher this month and it should be positive for prices," said
James Ratnam, an analyst with TA Securities in Malaysia.	
    "Recently the U.S. Department of Agriculture revised soybean
stocks downwards. So all these things coming together and they
are pushing prices up." 	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.4 percent to close at
3,295 ringgit ($1,095) per tonne. It touched an intraday high of
3,321 ringgit, highest since June 9 last year.	
    Traded volumes stood at 25,613 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25 days of February
edged up 1.1 percent compared to a month ago , said
cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. 	
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
reported a higher increase of 4.5 percent for the same period,
an improvement compared to the decline in exports for the first
20 days of the month. 	
    Traders attributed the improvement in shipment to the
tax-free export quotas for 3 million tonnes of crude palm oil
issued in early February. 	
    Market players will be keeping a close watch as cargo
surveyors issue February export numbers on Wednesday.	
    Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said a bullish target at
3,322 ringgit per tonne remains unchanged for palm oil.
 	
    In related news, Wilmar International Ltd, the
world's largest listed palm oil plantation firm, said it has
acquired a 10.1 percent interest in Goodman Fielder Ltd
, Australia's largest listed food company, for $124
million. 	
    Oil prices slipped below $124 a barrel on Tuesday as
investors worried about high prices hurting demand, but ongoing
supply concerns and the expectation of further liquidity
injections from the ECB helped underpin prices at elevated
levels. 	
    Other vegetable markets posted moderate gains. The U.S.
soyoil contract for March delivery gained 0.3 percent in
Asian trade and the most active September 2012 soyoil contract
 on China's Dalian Commodity exchange inched up 0.6
percent.   	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3250   +15.00    3238    3266     513
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3277   +13.00    3272    3300    1326
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3295   +12.00    3290    3321   13821
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8434   +42.00    8398    8438   69506
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9470   +56.00    9436    9472  220070
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   55.08    +0.21   54.74   55.25    4462
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  108.45    -0.11  107.84  108.63   15284
                                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
   	
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com	
($1=3.009 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

