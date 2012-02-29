FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil eases on slowing demand, firm ringgit
February 29, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases on slowing demand, firm ringgit

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysian exports down 10.5 pct for February -ITS
    * Exports fell 9.5 pct for same period -SGS
    * Palm oil to fall to 3,244 ringgit per tonne -technicals

 (Updates prices, adds SGS export data)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by concerns about slowing
demand and the stronger ringgit currency, although hopes that
the European Central Bank will offer cheap loans to European
banks helped limit losses.  	
    The ringgit-priced palm oil feedstock is now more expensive
for refiners as the currency gained further against the
dollar, slashing gains in palm oil prices this month to 6.2
percent from Tuesday's 7 percent.	
    Malaysian export numbers for February also pointed to
slowing demand prospects. Some market players attributed this to
a shift in orders to top producer Indonesia, which halved its
export taxes for refined products. 	
    "I think part of the reason exports are slowing could be
Indonesia getting a bigger slice of the market share," said
Selena Leong, an analyst at DMG & Partners Research in
Singapore.	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.8 percent to close at 
3,270 ringgit ($1,092) per tonne. It touched an intraday high of
3,321 ringgit on Tuesday, the highest since June 9 last year.	
    Traded volumes stood at 21,483 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower
than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for February fell 10.5 percent
compared to a month earlier , said cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services. 	
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a similar downward trend, saying exports dropped 9.5
percent from January. 	
    Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said palm oil will fall
to 3,244 ringgit per tonne based on a wave cycle analysis.
 	
    Ahead of a palm oil conference next week, Singapore-listed
First Resources chief executive told Reuters on
Wednesday the firm sees crude palm oil output rising by 10
percent this year.  	
    Brent crude oil rose above $122 on Wednesday, snapping two
days of losses, in line with gains across broader financial
markets on expectations that cheap loans from the European
Central Bank will spur buying of riskier assets. 	
    Other vegetable markets posted slight losses. The U.S.
soyoil contract for March delivery and the most active
September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian
Commodity exchange both lost 0.1 percent.     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3225   -23.00    3217    3245      79
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3245   -32.00    3245    3267    1090
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3270   -25.00    3260    3288   12395
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8408    -8.00    8380    8420   64278
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9446   -10.00    9424    9466  200264
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.75    -0.05   54.57   54.81    6017
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  107.07    +0.52  106.20  107.20   15477
                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   	
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com	
    	
($1=2.997 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

