FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil drops as soy, crude-oil driven rally pauses
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 2, 2012 / 6:03 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil drops as soy, crude-oil driven rally pauses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders booking profit from recent rally
    * Demand strong but Malaysia not really benefiting-traders
    * China imports of palm oil strong despite high stocks
    * Bursa Malaysia Palm Oil Conference from March 5-7

 (Updates prices)	
    By Niluksi Koswanage	
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm
oil futures fell on Friday as traders booked profits from a
rally driven by surging crude oil prices and prospects of
tighter soyoil supplies from South America.	
    Prices rose more than six percent in February alone and have
come under pressure this week from concerns of orders shifting
to Indonesia that offers more discounts due to ample feedstock
and lower export taxes for refined palm oil.	
    Cargo surveyors have reported up to a 10.5 percent drop in
February exports from a month ago even though demand from China
and India has been resilient. 	
    "In general, demand is strong because people will buy more
palm oil than soyoil due to the South American drought but
Malaysia may not be capturing demand because of Indonesia," said
a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.8 percent to close at
3,259 ringgit ($1,085) per tonne. Traded volumes were thin at
16,601 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000
lots.	
    Technicals appeared to be positive as Reuters analyst Wang
Tao said a Fibonacci projection analysis showed palm oil prices
will rise to 3,342 ringgit per tonne. 	
    Market players expect some shortcovering ahead of the Bursa
Malaysia Palm Oil Conference next week where analysts are
expected to present bullish views on vegetable oil
markets. 	
    A Reuters survey of Chinese and Singaporean traders showed
China's palm oil stocks probably rose to nearly a million tonnes
in February with a further build-up seen as traders keep buying
cargoes on concern over strengthening prices. 	
    Brent crude futures slipped below $126 on Friday after
surging 5 percent to an 11-month high a day earlier, as fears of
a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased, calming nervous
investors who now expect oil demand to fall in the next few
weeks. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
March delivery and the most active September 2012 soyoil
contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange were both
flat.      	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3239   -16.00    3235    3250     996
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3250   -18.00    3250    3271    1419
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3259   -26.00    3256    3283    9463
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8350   +12.00    8326    8360   66482
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9388    +0.00    9368    9400  209032
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.15    -0.12   54.13   54.31    6686
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  108.10    -0.73  107.86  109.03   17322
                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com    	
($1=3.000 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Chew Yee Kiat)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.