VEGOILS-Palm oil eases ahead of key price outlook meeting
#Asia
March 5, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases ahead of key price outlook meeting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil traders await price forecasts seen as bullish
    * For a take a look on the conference, 

 (Updates prices)	
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm
oil futures slipped on Monday as traders await a key price
outlook meeting in Kuala Lumpur this week at which analysts are
expected to paint a bullish picture for the sector.	
    Prices rose more than six percent in February alone, setting
the stage for upbeat price outlooks at the Bursa Malaysia
conference, given strong demand from India and China and
prospects of lower soyoil supply from drought hit South America.	
    For a factbox on the analysts issuing price forecasts, see
 	
    "Trading interest is dull as market players are waiting for
cues from the Bursa Malaysia palm oil conference," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage. "Also, most external
markets are quiet after huge moves last week."	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to close at
3,246 ringgit ($1,075) per tonne. 
    Traded volumes were thin at 12,155 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots, as most dealers were
attending the palm oil conference. 	
    Technicals appeared to be negative as Reuters analyst Wang
Tao said a bullish target at 3,342 ringgit per tonne has been
aborted for palm oil as it will continue a correction that
started at the Feb. 28 high of 3,321 ringgit.	
    Demand from India, the world's largest palm oil buyer, is
rather bullish, with an industry official saying imports may hit
seven million tonnes in the current crop year to October -- an
increase of nearly 8 percent. 	
    Brent crude slipped below $124 on Monday due to demand
growth concerns, but the slide was stemmed by fears of a supply
crunch as Iran exports less crude on tighter Western sanctions.
 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
March delivery was mostly unmoved in Asian trade as
dealers settled positions and reaped profits after the grain hit
a fresh 23-week high in a previous session.  	
    The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange rose 0.2 percent. 
     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3220   -15.00    3215    3230      50
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3240   -10.00    3231    3255     967
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3246   -13.00    3236    3271    7550
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8358   +14.00    8324    8390   73882
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9402   +18.00    9364    9434  267434
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.10    +0.02   53.94   54.26    5279
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  105.82    -0.88  105.50  107.29   23608
                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   	
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com   
($1=3.019 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Chew Yee Kiat)

