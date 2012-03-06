VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for 3rd day, seen overbought

* Palm oil traders await price forecasts seen as bullish * For a take a look on the conference * Market may also be due for a correction (Updates prices) KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell for a third day on Tuesday, on signs of a wider correction in the market that traders say went up too high last month, although losses were curbed ahead of a key price outlook meeting in Kuala Lumpur. Prices rose more than six percent in February alone, setting the stage for upbeat price outlooks at the Bursa Malaysia conference, although some traders said still high stocks and an uncertain global economic outlook did not justify the gains. "The palm oil market is overbought and there should be a greater correction coming in," a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage said at the sidelines of the conference. Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 0.1 percent lower at 3,242 ringgit ($1,072) per tonne. Traded volumes were thin, at 12,476 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots, as most dealers were attending the palm oil conference. Technicals appeared to be negative as Reuters analyst Wang Tao said palm oil futures will fall to 3,197 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by their wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis. Brent crude held around $123 in volatile trade on Tuesday which saw prices fall on worries about demand from slowing economies in China and Europe, but fears of a disruption in Iranian supplies held up the market. In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for March delivery slipped in Asian trade as traders took profits on soy's recent rally and as markets await a U.S. government crop report. The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian Commodity exchange fell 0.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1016 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR2 3240 +20.00 3230 3240 24 MY PALM OIL APR2 3237 -3.00 3220 3252 182 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3242 -4.00 3222 3264 7979 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8322 -34.00 8310 8350 62306 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9354 -44.00 9344 9384 194144 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 53.69 -0.04 53.63 53.90 4857 NYMEX CRUDE APR2 105.97 -0.75 105.92 107.34 20328 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel * Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com ($1=3.0235 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ed Lane)