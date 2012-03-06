FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for 3rd day, seen overbought
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 6, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls for 3rd day, seen overbought

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil traders await price forecasts seen as bullish
    * For a take a look on the conference 
    * Market may also be due for a correction

 (Updates prices)	
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm
oil futures fell for a third day on Tuesday, on signs of a wider
correction in the market that traders say went up too high last
month, although losses were curbed ahead of a key price outlook
meeting in Kuala Lumpur.	
    Prices rose more than six percent in February alone, setting
the stage for upbeat price outlooks at the Bursa Malaysia
conference, although some traders said still high stocks and an
uncertain global economic outlook did not justify the gains.	
   "The palm oil market is overbought and there should be a
greater correction coming in," a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage said at the sidelines of the conference.	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 0.1 percent lower at 3,242
ringgit ($1,072) per tonne. 
    Traded volumes were thin, at 12,476 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots, as most dealers were
attending the palm oil conference. 	
    Technicals appeared to be negative as Reuters analyst Wang
Tao said palm oil futures will fall to 3,197 ringgit per tonne,
as indicated by their wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection
analysis.	
    Brent crude held around $123 in volatile trade on Tuesday
which saw prices fall on worries about demand from slowing
economies in China and Europe, but fears of a disruption in
Iranian supplies held up the market. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
March delivery slipped in Asian trade as traders took
profits on soy's recent rally and as markets await a U.S.
government crop report.	
    The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange fell 0.5 percent. 
  	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1016 GMT
                                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3240   +20.00    3230    3240      24
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3237    -3.00    3220    3252     182
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3242    -4.00    3222    3264    7979
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8322   -34.00    8310    8350   62306
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9354   -44.00    9344    9384  194144
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   53.69    -0.04   53.63   53.90    4857
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  105.97    -0.75  105.92  107.34   20328
                                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
* Bursa Malaysia holds its annual Palm and Lauric Oils
Conference & Exhibition Price Outlook 2012 from March 5 to 7 in
Kuala Lumpur. For details, see www.pocmalaysia.com  	
     
($1=3.0235 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ed Lane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.