VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on upbeat price outlook
March 7, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on upbeat price outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bullish price forecasts lift sentiment
    * Take a Look on palm oil conference 
    * Technicals mixed as palm resists fall below 3,218 ringgit

 (Updates throughout)	
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm
oil futures edged up on Wednesday, as bullish price outlook from
leading analysts at a key conference lifted investor sentiment
and reversed earlier losses.	
    Leading analyst Dorab Mistry said prices would hit 4,000
ringgit by the end of June due to low palm oil output cycle,
strong demand from India in peak summer months and stocking by
Muslim countries ahead of the fasting month. 	
    "Markets were pathetically quiet ahead of the analysts'
price forecasts, and prices were stuck within tight range.
However, bullish views are expected and that will likely put
sellers on hold," said a dealer with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.	
    Benchmark May palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.7 percent to close at
3,266 ringgit ($1,080) per tonne. The benchmark futures are
trading 2.8 percent higher this year.
    Traded volumes picked up after the midday break, standing at
22,106 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000
lots. 	
    Top analyst James Fry presented a few scenarios based on
crude oil price and its impact on palm oil futures, given the
edible oil is being increasingly used as a feedstock for
biofuels. 	
    On the technicals side, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said
signals are mixed for palm oil as it resists a fall below
support at 3,218 ringgit per tonne. 	
    Brent crude climbed above $122 on Wednesday after China said
it would boost energy imports this year while concerns persist
over supply risks and Iran's nuclear program, despite the
country's offer for talks with major powers. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
March delivery gained 0.6 percent in Asian trade and the
most active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's
Dalian Commodity exchange fell 0.5 percent.  	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR2    3250   +33.00    3208    3287     118
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3275   +38.00    3224    3280    1958
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3266   +22.00    3224    3274   12857
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8262   -64.00    8252    8290   59848
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9310   -50.00    9292    9340  212580
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   53.70    +0.43   53.18   53.72    6742
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  105.22    +0.52  104.77  105.38   14371
                                                                          
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  	
     
($1=3.0245 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

